Virtual twins, AI and data to be most important tech: Florence Verzelen

BENGALURU: India is one of the most innovative countries when it comes to digitalisation and virtual twins, says Florence Verzelen, executive vice-president of Dassault Systemes. In an interaction with TNIE, she says in life science, virtual twins plus artificial intelligence and data are going to be the most important technologies.

Excerpts:

How are you looking at India in terms of innovation that is happening across different sectors?

Florence Verzelen, executive

vice-president of Dassault Systemes

When you look at the three sectors of the economy - manufacturing, life science and infrastructure—you see a lot of innovation in manufacturing around e-mobility, two- wheelers as well as four-wheelers. Currently, we are also seeing innovation around space. Another industry where we see innovation is industrial equipment. On the life science front, innovation is very interesting as the virtual twins of the body and molecule help create new types of medical devices that allow quicker testing and quicker treatments.

In India, infrastructure as well as city innovation is tied to power as there are many renewable energy projects. We see innovation in the battery industry and agriculture. India is super interesting for agritech. We also see a lot of innovation on smart ways to do fertilization using IoT.

What is the market like for emerging technologies?

It’s a combination of virtual twin, data analytics and generative AI. For example, in the construction industry, the Building Information Management technology was used earlier but now it’s moving into the virtual twin of the building that is going to be used both for construction and making sure that the suppliers coordinate on the virtual twin, and also for the operation. For example, one can save up to 40% of construction time and 40% of energy use. But, this is not mainstream yet, and only a few players are doing it right now. I think a lot of innovation that we are doing with frontrunners is going to be widely displayed in the next few years. It will depend on the ability of companies to be able to have the right people and to be digitalised enough to have people who can understand digitalisation, the actual change and Gen AI.

How technologies like virtual twins can be the lever to operationalise sustainability and the circular economy at speed and scale across industries?

It’s very important for us since our purpose is sustainable innovation. We have committed that by 2027, almost 70% of our revenues will come from our sustainable solutions, and these are software solutions that enable clients to be more sustainable.

