Vizag’s marine heroes make waves in conservation

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VIZAG: From wildlife conservation to marine ecosystem education on the shores and enlightening fishermen and locals on responsible practices, marine biologist Sri Chakra Pranav’s footprint spans every corner of Visakhapatnam. His tireless efforts in conservation, teaching and first-hand experiences make him an indispensable figure in the city’s marine conservation landscape.

What started as a journey in wildlife conservation in 2017 for Pranav has evolved into a wider initiative. He initially dedicated his efforts to the preservation of the mangrove ecosystem, with a particular focus on fishing cats.

It dawned upon him later that a more holistic approach was needed which resulted in a shift in perspective. In August 2020, Pranav, hailing from Visakhapatnam, along with founding members Aditya Madhav and Hari Krishna, started the East Coast Conservation Team (ECCT) with the primary objective of safeguarding wetlands and marine ecosystems. Not just concentrating on one species but the whole ecosystem, they extended their reach from Visakhapatnam to Srikakulam and East Godavari.

By and by, they aim to expand their conservation efforts to other parts of the state. Pranav’s team has been actively engaged in a range of conservation projects. They worked on an otter conservation project, conducted research on sharks and rays in collaboration with IISc, and provided assistance to research institutions from other states. They also played a role in training sessions for the forest department on wild animal tracking and monitoring.

To date, they have organised more than 60 marine walks, with over 43 members contributing to the citizen science project, resulting in more than 300 recorded observations under the “Intertidal Biodiversity of Andhra Pradesh”. Notably, the ECCT team discovered Pseudoceros galatheensis, a species previously unrecorded in Andhra Pradesh and the East Coast of mainland India. Additionally, Pranav and his team were the first to spot a smooth-coated otter in Visakhapatnam district. Their efforts also extend to educating and training people in the conservation of small-clawed otters, leading to their sighting in the Kanger Valley in Chhattisgarh, a region where they were previously unknown.

The ECCT team is also working on forming a Marine Conservation Network of Andhra Pradesh. Their focus is on raising awareness among the public and fishing communities about marine life and the importance of conservation.

“Our major focus will be on recording strandings of marine animals. We want the public and the fishing communities to be more aware of these creatures so that when they are stranded on the coast alive, this knowledge will help them save the lives of marine animals,” Pranav said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIZAG: From wildlife conservation to marine ecosystem education on the shores and enlightening fishermen and locals on responsible practices, marine biologist Sri Chakra Pranav’s footprint spans every corner of Visakhapatnam. His tireless efforts in conservation, teaching and first-hand experiences make him an indispensable figure in the city’s marine conservation landscape. What started as a journey in wildlife conservation in 2017 for Pranav has evolved into a wider initiative. He initially dedicated his efforts to the preservation of the mangrove ecosystem, with a particular focus on fishing cats. It dawned upon him later that a more holistic approach was needed which resulted in a shift in perspective. In August 2020, Pranav, hailing from Visakhapatnam, along with founding members Aditya Madhav and Hari Krishna, started the East Coast Conservation Team (ECCT) with the primary objective of safeguarding wetlands and marine ecosystems. Not just concentrating on one species but the whole ecosystem, they extended their reach from Visakhapatnam to Srikakulam and East Godavari.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); By and by, they aim to expand their conservation efforts to other parts of the state. Pranav’s team has been actively engaged in a range of conservation projects. They worked on an otter conservation project, conducted research on sharks and rays in collaboration with IISc, and provided assistance to research institutions from other states. They also played a role in training sessions for the forest department on wild animal tracking and monitoring. To date, they have organised more than 60 marine walks, with over 43 members contributing to the citizen science project, resulting in more than 300 recorded observations under the “Intertidal Biodiversity of Andhra Pradesh”. Notably, the ECCT team discovered Pseudoceros galatheensis, a species previously unrecorded in Andhra Pradesh and the East Coast of mainland India. Additionally, Pranav and his team were the first to spot a smooth-coated otter in Visakhapatnam district. Their efforts also extend to educating and training people in the conservation of small-clawed otters, leading to their sighting in the Kanger Valley in Chhattisgarh, a region where they were previously unknown. The ECCT team is also working on forming a Marine Conservation Network of Andhra Pradesh. Their focus is on raising awareness among the public and fishing communities about marine life and the importance of conservation. “Our major focus will be on recording strandings of marine animals. We want the public and the fishing communities to be more aware of these creatures so that when they are stranded on the coast alive, this knowledge will help them save the lives of marine animals,” Pranav said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp