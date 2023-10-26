Railways introduces Vistadome in Kashmir

By Express News Service

Kashmir, where mountains are kissed goodbye at dawn and lakes act as mirrors for the pristine morning skies, is a state that almost every traveller has on of their bucket list. And if you are one amongst them then we have some news that would certainly evoke that feeling of wanderlust in you. Vistadome, a luxurious train coach that offers 360-degree views of a train journey, has finally arrived in India’s ‘Paradise on Earth.’

It is an advanced and modern-day locomotive marvel that took over the tourism scene last year and now, it is all set to take you through the stunning terrains of the valley. As per reports, the all-weather glass-ceiling AC Vistadome coaches have been deployed from the Banihal route in South Kashmir to the Budgam route in Central Kashmir. The 31-passenger coach will halt at four stations namely Srinagar, Awantipura, Anantnag and Qazigund.

Flagged off last Thursday, October 19 by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who also addressed the gathering at the inauguration, the opulent features of the new coaches manufactured by the Indian Railways come with rotational seats, charging points, automatic doors with sensors and transparent glass roofs to offer a panoramic view of the valley’s breathtaking landscapes.

Elaborating on the same, a railway official said, “Passengers will have the opportunity to embark on a breathtaking journey through the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir while enjoying the comfortable and visually immersive facilities.”

