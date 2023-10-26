Travel diary

By Express News Service

This popular Nordic nation to implement Tourist Tax in 2024

Iceland, a beloved Nordic destination known for its stunning landscapes, including hot springs and black sand beaches, is set to introduce a tourist tax in 2024. The move aims to safeguard its pristine environment and align with its goal of achieving carbon neutrality before 2040. The tax, expanding upon a previous accommodation tax suspended during the pandemic, will encompass both cruise ship passengers and hotel guests. Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir expressed the need for this measure to mitigate the environmental impact of tourism. Specific tax amounts and other details are expected in the draft legislation.

Europe to introduce new requirements in early 2025

If you’re dreaming of a European getaway in 2025, get ready for some changes. The European Union is set to roll out new travel document requirements in the first half of that year, known as The European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS). Under the ETIAS program, travellers will need to provide essential information like their name, date of birth, nationality and passport details prior to their journey. They’ll also need to answer a few questions about their travel plans and health history. It’s crucial to note that ETIAS is not a visa, but it is mandatory for all visa-exempt travelers before departing for Europe by air or sea.

Here’s how you can visit six Arabian countries in one go!

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is set to introduce a unified Gulf tourist visa, offering access to six countries. Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, unveiled the plan, with a roll-out expected between 2024 and 2025. This new initiative aims to boost tourism and foster economic cooperation in the Gulf region. The UAE is gearing up for the influx of travelers, unveiling a seven-emirate tourist route, perfectly aligning with the new visa. This initiative aligns with the GCC’s 2030 tourism strategy, set to enhance GDP contributions through increased inter-GCC travel and elevated hotel occupancy rates.

