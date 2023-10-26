Home Xplore

Trek down old British Raj paths in Himachal!

To give trekking enthusiasts a taste of the past, the Himachal government is creating trekking routes and revitalising old mule paths utilised under the British Raj.

Published: 26th October 2023

Image used for representative purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Himachal Pradesh is the ideal destination if you’re thinking of the perfect vacation in the midst of nature, walking through foggy meadows and inhaling pine-scented air beneath an open sky. The Himachal Pradesh Government is now encouraging trekking in the woods as part of its initiative to open doors of eco-tourism in the state to provide people a chance to unwind far from the madding crowds of urban India.

To give trekking enthusiasts a taste of the past, the Himachal government is creating trekking routes and revitalising old mule paths utilised under the British Raj. The best choice, according to representatives of the Forest Department, is to hike to Shali Tibba, which offers a view of the capital of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla and a spectacular 360-degree view of the nearby Himalayan peaks and vistas.

The gorgeous Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti Valleys also provide professional mountaineers with demanding terrains for multi-day or multi-week treks, which can be a major source of revenue for the local population.

The majority of the summits, which range in elevation from 4,000 to 6,000 metres, are yet to be conquered. Trekkers will be required to register before setting out on their excursions under the new regulations. As an additional requirement for their protection, tracking devices will be given to them. In the event of an emergency, this will allow for quick tracking and ensure prompt assistance. Additionally, to further improve safety, the Forest Department will provide hikers with the services of qualified guides. 

