Betting on deep-tech amid funding winter

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Growth at all costs couldn’t survive, said Vishesh Rajaram, managing partner of Speciale Invest, a venture capital firm investing in deep-tech startups across the country. Speaking to TNIE sitting out of his office in Chennai, he shared his views on various topics including the fund crunch, valuations and betting on early-stage deep-techs.

Commentators are calling the lacklustre funding into the startup space as funding winter. When asked about this, he said that the VC industry went overboard with the sort and quantum of investments and certain assumptions made during the pandemic, like the bet on edu-tech, didn’t play out. It’s not really a winter, he said, calling it course correction.

“If VCs and startups don’t have money like 2009, then it’s truly a winter.” The industry takes a course correction every 3-5 years. Explaining that public offering is the way forward for large exits for investors, he flagged the lack of enthusiasm of global players. “Earlier, investors were willing to wait longer, but where is the large pool of money going to come from? So, startups have to grow profitable and grow steadily thereafter,” Vishesh said.

The biggest asset test for the startup ecosystem is when four big consumer companies went for an IPO – that is, when people realised profitability is important—he said. Speciale Invest focuses on pre-seed and seed rounds in deep-tech startups. Its bets include some of prominent and ambitious startups in space-tech sector such as Agnikul Cosmos, GalaxEye, InspeCity, CynLr, semiconductor maker Mindgrove Tech, Ultraviolette, ePlane, Metastable Materials, and a bunch of SaaS platforms.

Vishesh Rajaram said the current funding scenario is complicated by global economic slowdown and uncertainty due to conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine.

On the upside, India’s prominence as a technology partner due to geo-politics has favoured the deep-tech ecosystem, he added. Speciale Invest plans to back 4- 6 startups in a year with a second fund of $38 million.

