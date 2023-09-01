Jio's smart devices

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Whenever Jio announces new products, it creates a buzz in the market. This year, in its annual general meeting with shareholders, the company announced various new products that can provide seamless connectivity and make your home smart. Here’s a look at some of them:

JioAirFiber

Jio AirFiber is a device that will connect you to the internet without any wire. You can plug it in anywhere and have the connectivity. It will deliver fibre-like speed over the air without any wires. It is like a personal Wi-Fi hotspot in your home, connected to ultra-high-speed internet using true 5G. The technology has the capacity to establish up to 1,50,000 connections per day.

Jio SmartHome

The company said the Jio Home Router will provide you with Wi-Fi coverage within your home. With the Jio Home smartphone app, you can easily manage your home network. You can set parental controls, strengthen network security, troubleshoot issues, and even receive suggestions for Wi-Fi extenders if parts of your home have poor Wi-Fi signal reach.

Jio Set-top Box

It is the gateway to a world of entertainment, from TV channels to immersive streaming content, to large-screen games, to digital applications, and much more. The Jio Smart Home app includes an eRemote for your Jio Set-top Box, giving you another convenient option alongside the traditional physical remote control. Plus, it lets you use your smartphone as a gamepad for your set-top box, removing the need for a separate game controller.

True5G lab

The company is also coming up with the Jio True5G Lab. In this facility, the firm’s technology partners and enterprise customers can develop, test, and co-create multiple industry-specific solutions. The inaugural Jio True5G Lab will be located at the Reliance Corporate Park, acting

