Space-tech startup GalaxEye showcases country’s 1st privately build Drone SAR

"When we founded GalaxEye in 2021, our goal was to build a tech demonstrator prior to embarking on satellite launch,” says Suyash Singh, co-founder and CEO of GalaxEye Space.

GalaxEye’s Drone based SAR

By Vaitheeswaran B
Express News Service

Spacetech start-up GalaxEye has released the model of its aerial drone-based Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) system, which can perform all-weather imaging.

The company claims this is the country's first privately built drone SAR that can do high-resolution all-weather imaging, even in rainy or cloudy conditions, without being affected by atmospheric hindrances that plague single-sensor satellites. This technology helps startups generate detailed images through a satellite constellation.

Combined with precise object geometry analysis, the company plans to use it for commercial applications in insurance, precision agriculture, accurate property tax assessments, and monitoring utilities such as transmission lines, apart from defence and intelligence, among other strategic areas. It has also developed an in-house data fusion technology that will deliver insights and data.

"This achievement stands as a testament to the tech prowess of our team and demonstration of our commitment to our Drishti Mission,” he adds.

GalaxEye plans to build a high-resolution multi-sensor imaging satellite constellation and has signed partnerships with XDLINX Labs, Ananth Technologies, and Dassault Systemes. The company has adopted data as a service model for satellite imagery and insights.

