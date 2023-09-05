Early diagnosis key to a healthier life

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prevention is better than cure, so the saying goes. Regular check-ups are the best way to get ahead of any illness by detecting and intervening early. Even doctors now recommend individuals to undergo health check-ups starting at the age of 18, in contrast to earlier belief that executive health packages should be considered only after 45, at least with routine cardiac check-ups. This recommendation stems from rising incidence of heart attacks among the younger population.

An executive health check-up is a comprehensive health examination that assesses various functions and aspects of your body to determine if everything is working as it should. The ideal age to commence annual health check-ups can vary based on individual risk factors, family history and lifestyle. Nevertheless, a general guideline is to consider starting annual check-ups in your 30s or 40s, even if you are in good health.

“Medical check-ups play a crucial role in providing a comprehensive analysis of the body to assess the health of various organs, including the heart, lungs, liver, metabolism, among others. It serves not only as a diagnostic tool but also as a preventive measure to identify any warning signs and reduce the risk of developing diseases at later stages,” says Dr Udai Lal, chief consultat physician and diabetologist at Aster Prime Hospital in Hyderabad.

Check-ups also assist in identifying early symptoms of certain diseases such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, anaemia, infectious diseases, cholesterol irregularities, liver problems and deficiencies in vitamins B or D12. Additionally, it plays a major role in early detection of diseases like cancer.

“We’ve witnessed an increase in sudden cardiac deaths among individuals under 35-years-old. Possible reasons include post-covid effects or lifestyle factors such as mental stress, which cannot be assessed with standard blood tests. Lifestyle elements also include smoking, excessive screen time, lack of exercise, junk food addiction and sleep deprivation,” says Dr Sai Ravi Shankar, cardiologist at Virinchi Hospital in Hyderabad. He added that they recently introduced a health package ‘Know Your Heart ‘specifically for young individuals. It includes basic tests like ECG, Echo and TMT, as well as additional genetic tests for those with a family history.

“Basic tests like blood sugar, cholesterol and lipid profile are tailored to Indian standards,” he added. If an individual exhibits ECG changes or echocardiography abnormalities, they must undergo a CP coronary angiogram immediately to determine the extent of blockages. If required, treatment can be initiated and the patient can typically return home after 48 hours. For individuals with a healthy heart, dietary and lifestyle counselling is provided.

“It’s mandatory for those who frequent gyms or engage in strenuous exercise to undergo ECG, Echo and TMT tests. Some gyms have started implementing these requirements,” he said, and added that it is necessary for rural population to also undergo such tests as the prevalence of non-communicable diseases is no longer confined to urban areas. For women over 35, tests for PCOD, estrogen and progesterone are recommended. One of the advantages of executive health packages is its cost-effectiveness.

