Tech that added speed to smart 

Hrithik Kiran Bagade By

Express News Service

We just cannot have enough of our smartphones, can we? This handheld, otherwise mediocre gizmo, packs in the world for us. From Netflix to selfies, mails to chats, Insta reels to Zoom calls, Amazon to Google Maps, the smartphone is life. Hence, it has become life’s one mission to keep phones up and running, resilient through the day, with customers seeking the best that the cellular, smart tech market has to offer.

Apart from the strides achieved in cellphone technology and communication, with bigger screens, bolstered memories, highest-resolution cameras, superior haptics, crisp speakers, and power-packed batteries, the lifeline that has made all these come together and working all-day long and more, is ‘Fast-Charging’.

What was earlier the sole arena of flagships, has become the mainstay of more mass-market mobile phone offerings, thanks to discerning customer tastes and the democratisation of mobile communication. As the world shrinks, thanks to the handheld smartphone, improved charging speed is a much sought-after feature. OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) often throw out specs such as ‘80% in 30 minutes’ or ‘ get a full charge in less than an hour’, putting the marketplace in a swoon.

Increasing phone usage has led to widespread adoption of fast-charging, with people preferring to recharge their phones less frequently. Also, with bigger batteries, the propensity to use phones more is higher. This directly translates to demand for a fast-charger, to serve greater power consumption. Simply put, what would take several hours with a standard charger, is cut to 30 minutes or less, thanks to fast charging. At a basic level, fast charging is simply increasing wattage (W) delivered to a phone’s battery.

A basic USB port sends 2.5W to a connected device, while faster chargers increase that amount. Current-generation devices typically have 15W power bricks out of the box, while some OEMs have altogether stopped providing chargers. Several manufacturers, however, provide 33W, 50W, 80W, and even 100W chargers, making charging a breeze.

Standard to Fast Charging

When a device is plugged to a power adaptor, wattage is converted to current (Amperes) and transferred through the cable to the batteries (lithion-ion in mobile phones). As the current reaches the battery, a chemical reaction causes ions from the former’s negative terminal to travel towards the positive terminal, where energy is stored. These batteries come equipped with a small electronic controller (integrated circuit), preventing overcharging. Fast charging follows a similar principle, but with a difference that the Ampere converted and transferred via the cable is much higher than that of a standard charger. While a standard adaptor’s voltage ranges 2-4.2 volts, with a relatively low electrical transfer rate, a fast-charging adaptor builds a much higher voltage at 5-12 volts, with a faster electrical transfer until the battery reaches peak voltage capacity.

Fast-charging happens in two phases: The constant phase, where the battery voltage steadily increases to reach the highest peak voltage capacity. This is the phase when a lot of power is delivered to a device. This is followed by the trickle phase, where the voltage drops to fully charge the battery, while also keeping it safe from overheating and extending its lifespan. Fast-charging has helped an already smart technology gallop towards the future.

