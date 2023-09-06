Home Xplore

Towards the making of a super-potato

Scientists from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, have created a potato super pangenome to identify genetic traits that can help produce the next super-potato.

Published: 06th September 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Potatoes, the staple of many around the world, including in India, are heading for a much healthier makeover. Scientists are experi­menting to make potato disease-free, more nutritious and a weat­her-proof crop. Scientists from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, have created a potato super pangenome to identify genetic traits that can help produce the next super-potato.

The scientists have assembled the genome sequences of nearly 300 varieties of potatoes and its wild relatives. Towards that end, they are mapping the pangenome of the potato, which will capture the complete genetic diversity within a species, with a super-pang­e­nome mapping the same in multiple species of potatoes. The researchers say the super-pangenome would shed light on the potato’s genetic diversity and what kinds of genetic traits could potentially be bred into our modern-day crop to make it better.

The super-pangenome involves 60 species of potatoes—the most extensive collection of genome sequence data for the potato and its relatives to date, according to the researchers. In the process of creating the potato pangenome and the super-pangenome, the researchers took to supercomputers to analyse information from public databases, which included gene banks in the US, Peru and Canada.

The researchers believe potato pangenome would provide details spanning centuries on evolution of potato, which is found to have been domesticated by the indigenous population scattered in the mountains of southern Peru about 10,000 years ago. How­ever, the data eventually obtained is expected to be valuable in identifying specific genes that could lead to the super-potato using gene editing technology.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
McGill University Super-potato

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp