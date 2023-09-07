Sensory experiences for the avid traveller

By Express News Service

In a world saturated with screens and virtual realities, the allure of truly immersive experiences has never been stronger. As globetrotters seek travel that transcends sightseeing, we unveil ideas that will become a feast for all the senses.

Japan’s cultural offerings

From spending a day in a ryokan, a Japanese-style inn to learning Japanese dance and flower arrangements, Japan’s cultural offerings are highly appealing to the senses. A night at a ryokan in Hakone or Kyoto offers a clear glimpse into the traditional Japanese lifestyle. Comprising tatami rooms, futon beds, Japanese-style baths, and local cuisine, ryokans provide indulgences for all your senses. One can also choose to learn the meditative Japanese dance in Tokyo, or the traditional flower arrangement called Ikebana in Tokyo and Kyoto.

Local spices of Zanzibar

Zanzibar in the Indian Ocean is a painting coming to life with mile-long stretches of white sand, and azure waters lined with palm leaves that filter warm sunlight and air rich with the notes of fragrant spices. At its heart lies The Residence Zanzibar, an exclusive villa retreat in Kizimkazi village. Experience the island’s heartbeat on a guided journey through villages and spice plantations, led by the resort’s herbalist. Savour the flavours of tropical spices and fruits.

Adventure in Kenya

Kenya’s Amboseli National Park is one of the greatest wildlife experiences in the world. It is home to hundreds of bird species including pelicans, kingfishers, free-ranging elephants, as well as numerous raptor species.

A stay at a premier resort like Tukai Lodge Amboseli allows one to book an offbeat escapade with local guides to interact with the local Maasai tribe and take an unfiltered look into their culture, daily occupations, and rituals. The guests at the resort can also enjoy breathtaking views of Mount Kilimanjaro, with endless luxury and wellness amenities at their disposal.

