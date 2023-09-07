Travel Diary: Himachal govt announces measures to lure in tourists

By Express News Service

The Government of Himachal Pradesh has announced that roads to popular tourist destinations in the State such as Chail, Chamba, Dalhousie, Dharamsala, Kasauli, Khajjiar, Kinnaur, McLeodganj, Narkanda, Palampur and Shimla are open and that tourists and the public can safely travel to these locations. In addition, the government has stated that tourists can avail of discounts in most hotels in the state, apart from announcing that the subsidy on the airfare for the Shimla-Dharamsala-Shimla flight is borne by the state.

5 lakh International tourists visit Angkor in Cambodia so far this year

The Angkor Archeological Park in Cambodia has been visited by nearly 5 lakh international tourists in the first eight months of 2023, state-owned Angkor Enterprise has revealed. As many as 4,98,513 international visitors travelled to Angkor from January to August this year and through ticket sales, the site made $23.09 million in revenue from ticket sales during the period in question. Located in Siem Reap province, the park, which is on the Unesco World Heritage List since 1992, is the most popular tourist destination in the Southeast Asian country.

Avail of unlimited rides in Delhi Metro with ‘Tourist Smart Cards’

Travellers can now avail of unlimited rides from India’s largest metro network — the Delhi Metro — if they obtain the special ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ that are on sale at 36 Metro stations. There will be two categories of cards — one with a day’s validity costing ₹200 and the other with three-day validity that costs ₹500. A refundable security deposit of ₹50 is included in the price. These cards will not be available at the Airport Express Line to facilitate the G20 delegates who might explore prominent tourist places of the capital city.

UP: Bloggers to promote tourism

A group of five travel bloggers have embarked on a four-day journey to reach Bundelkhand and explore the region’s myriad landscapes, capture its charm and vibrant markets.

They will also document the region’s rich culture, which has been enriched with ancient wisdom and is a place where sages and saints meditated.

They seek to inspire wanderlust among travellers, encouraging them to explore off-the-beaten-path destinations and contribute to the economic growth of such regions.

They will offer a virtual tour of Bundelkhand and allow people to experience the region’s mystique firsthand.

“Uttar Pradesh Tourism is growing by leaps and bounds, all thanks to the improved law and order situation, heightened infrastructure, and increased connectivity ascertained by the present government. The impact of the bloggers travelling to Bundelkhand extends beyond mere promotion,” the Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said.

