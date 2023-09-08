Apollo taps cloud for telemedicine

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals is strengthening its telemedicine platform Apollo 24/7 by tapping the cloud, data intelligence, and artificial intelligence, among a host of other technologies. It is expanding its partnership with Google Cloud to develop various features including AI-based assistive technology for physicians.

The partnership aims to develop an AI-powered clinical decision support system called Clinical Intelligence Engine (CIE). Based on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI and generative AI (gen AI) models, this will enable doctors to identify the next best action for patients during consultations.

The CIE service leverages data from Apollo Hospitals and large language models (LLMs) from Google Cloud to create a solution, the hospital said, adding that the patient’s privacy will be protected. The CIE platform aims to develop ‘AskApollo’, a patientfacing service. Apollo Hospitals is also exploring the use of Med-PaLM 2, a large language model developed by Google that can answer medical questions and generate clinical text summaries.

Apollo hopes to improve access to healthcare and penetrate into rural areas as 80 per cent of the doctors live in urban areas. Apollo 24/7 has extensive plans for the cloud, having deployed seven engineering teams to develop 78 microservices and more than 40 databases on Google Cloud.

The Apollo 24/7 data lake, built on Google BigQuery, also focuses on better decision-making and clinical outcomes. Apollo is creating a large trough of healthcare data on Google search. Apollo’s expertise in data and hospital networks will help shape a new era of precision and empathy in clinical decision-making with medical-grade generative AI, says Shobana Kamineni, vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals.

