Home Xplore

Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro shows China has come a long way in chipmaking

The smartphone comes with 12 GB RAM with storage options ranging from 256 GB to 1 TB which is powered by Huawei’s HarmonyOS 4.0.

Published: 08th September 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Huawei Mate 60 Pro. (Photo | Express)

By Vaitheeswaran B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Huawei’s latest smartphone Mate 60 Pro has raised concerns that China may have circumvented sanctions by the United States and made rapid progress in advanced chipmaking. The smartphone comes with 12 GB RAM with storage options ranging from 256 GB to 1 TB. It is powered by Huawei’s HarmonyOS 4.0. However, the company didn’t reveal the chipset it has used.

The firm released its latest device recently without any major event or fanfare. It is interesting to note that the device has not been introduced to customers outside the country. It is believed that Mate 60 Pro uses a 7-nanometre processor, a Kirin 9000s chip fabricated by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC).

Both SMIC as well as Huawei were sanctioned by the United States in 2019 over alleged spying links and national security concerns. However, Huawei has made significant progress despite the sanctions have raised eyebrows. The US administration wanted to prevent China from getting 14-nanometre chips, pushing the country at least six years behind in semiconductor fabrication.

For context, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 is expected to be powered by 3-nanometre processors while India is trying to make 28-nanometre chips or higher. The US bid to restrict China’s technological advancements to curb its headway in artificial intelligence is at the heart of the recent tensions between the two countries.

According to the Chinese state media, Huawei’s new product launch is a sign that the country has broken US sanctions. However, analysts say the chips could have been stockpiled before 2019 or sanctions could have been violated.

Huawei Mate 60 Pro specs

Display: 6.82-inch LTPO OLED (2720 x 1260 pixels)
Battery: 5,000 mAh (88W-wired & 50W-wireless charging)
Operating System: HarmonyOS 4.0
RAM: 12 GB
Storage: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
Price: USD 960 (approx)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
phonechipHuawei Mate 60 Pro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp