India to showcase digital infrastructure at G20 Summit

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India will welcome delegates to the G20 Summit by showcasing its digital capabilities— digital public infrastructure (DPI) including Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, DIKSHA, Bhashini, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), and eSanjeevani, which facilitates quick access to doctors from the smartphones.

The main attraction of the digital pavilion will be a kiosk featuring the GITA (Guidance Inspiration Transformation and Action) application. This application is designed with chatbot-like features that will provide answers related to life and principles in alignment with the holy book Bhagavad Gita. Here are some of the digital attractions the G20 delegates are set to witness.

Ask GITA

The GITA app introduces a unique feature known as Ask GITA, which offers insightful answers to questions aligned with the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. This feature is powered by advanced GPT-4 language model technology, enabling it to provide responses based on the sacred text, both in English and Hindi. A visitor can ask a question and GITA responds in accordance with the principles of the Bhagavad Gita, providing insights and relevant quotes from the holy book.

Bhashini Booth

The Bhashini Booth offers an impressive language translation service for delegates. While the Bhashini platform supports various Indian languages, it has been specially integrated with international languages for the G20 Summit. Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to engage in conversations with the platform and obtain information related to tourism, the G20 Summit, or any other topic. This feature enhances the accessibility and convenience for delegates seeking to communicate in their preferred language, further promoting a seamless and informative experience.

A stationary cycle

A unique feature at the booth is a stationary cycle that offers visitors a glimpse into India’s digital transformation journey. By peddling this cycle, visitors embark on an immersive visual representation of India’s digital evolution like Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, and others. The Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry showcased this feature in a video, describing it as a “cycle-run virtual reality simulated exhibit.”

In this interactive setup, visitors engage with a stationary bicycle, similar to those found in gyms. As the user starts peddling, sensor-based technology detects the motion, triggering a captivating virtual tour of a digital landscape. At each milestone, users gain access to information about the initiative, including the progress achieved by the programme.

Digital India

India will also introduce the G20 delegates to several other key digital initiatives that have played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s digital landscape. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore how these integral components of India’s digital infrastructure have collectively contributed to the nation’s transformation into Digital India. The vision of the Digital India Programme is to transform the country into a digitally empowered society as well as a knowledge economy.

