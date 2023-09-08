There is a thin line between AI and gen AI: Sanjay Binyala, executive VP of  DCX practice Capgemini

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is the new buzzword in the technology space. It creates new content including text, images, audio, and video. But Generative AI should not be confused with AI, which goes much broader and deeper, says Sanjay Binyala, executive vice president of global DCX practice— India head, Capgemini.

In an interaction with TNIE, he speaks about the DCX Foundry, which focuses on experience-led design to deliver customer experience.

Excerpts:

When was DCX Foundry formed?

We started DCX as a practice in 2014 when not many believed it was possible to deliver customer experience remotely. It has been a great journey and we have been scaling up since then. Today, DCX Foundry presents a diverse range of assets, solutions, and accelerators covering various domains including marketing, sales, service, and commerce.

What kind of response are you getting from clients, especially post-Covid?

Initially, there were very high expectations but now clients are looking at what will immediately give them value and what would be the most pertinent area of investment. People are open to diversifying from Business A to Business B.

What are the future use cases?

In future, the leverage of existing use cases will increase. The younger generation is already into it (augmented reality and virtual reality). 5G is becoming more popular and secondly, the evolution of hardware is spectacular. Right now, they are bulky pieces but they will become simpler in future. We are working across sectors and many are seeing the potential of the metaverse. When it comes to security, the No. 1 rule is to ensure we are absolutely transparent in terms of what we are doing.

Also, we are partnering and giving inputs to the larger ecosystem. Cybersecurity is not new for generative AI. We have to ensure that the new tools, technologies and databases that we look into are governed by the right guardrails. Basically, those are the filters that ensure that data do not go outside.

Will automation reduce job opportunities?

Technologies will undergo changes. For instance, in the case of a developer, one will now be focusing more on quality like how can one make it more efficient instead of just programming. The focus will move from basic code generation and I see a huge opportunity here as one can scale up to other business aspects also. We need to educate people about the nuances of AI as this technology is opening up new avenues for people to take up new roles.

We, along with our partners, are investing to set the right expectation when the right use case needs to be decided as there is a thin line between AI and gen AI, and we should not mix the two. That awareness is what we are bringing to our clients.

BENGALURU: Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is the new buzzword in the technology space. It creates new content including text, images, audio, and video. But Generative AI should not be confused with AI, which goes much broader and deeper, says Sanjay Binyala, executive vice president of global DCX practice— India head, Capgemini. In an interaction with TNIE, he speaks about the DCX Foundry, which focuses on experience-led design to deliver customer experience. Excerpts:googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When was DCX Foundry formed? We started DCX as a practice in 2014 when not many believed it was possible to deliver customer experience remotely. It has been a great journey and we have been scaling up since then. Today, DCX Foundry presents a diverse range of assets, solutions, and accelerators covering various domains including marketing, sales, service, and commerce. What kind of response are you getting from clients, especially post-Covid? Initially, there were very high expectations but now clients are looking at what will immediately give them value and what would be the most pertinent area of investment. People are open to diversifying from Business A to Business B. What are the future use cases? In future, the leverage of existing use cases will increase. The younger generation is already into it (augmented reality and virtual reality). 5G is becoming more popular and secondly, the evolution of hardware is spectacular. Right now, they are bulky pieces but they will become simpler in future. We are working across sectors and many are seeing the potential of the metaverse. When it comes to security, the No. 1 rule is to ensure we are absolutely transparent in terms of what we are doing. Also, we are partnering and giving inputs to the larger ecosystem. Cybersecurity is not new for generative AI. We have to ensure that the new tools, technologies and databases that we look into are governed by the right guardrails. Basically, those are the filters that ensure that data do not go outside. Will automation reduce job opportunities? Technologies will undergo changes. For instance, in the case of a developer, one will now be focusing more on quality like how can one make it more efficient instead of just programming. The focus will move from basic code generation and I see a huge opportunity here as one can scale up to other business aspects also. We need to educate people about the nuances of AI as this technology is opening up new avenues for people to take up new roles. We, along with our partners, are investing to set the right expectation when the right use case needs to be decided as there is a thin line between AI and gen AI, and we should not mix the two. That awareness is what we are bringing to our clients.