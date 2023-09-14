Romancing the stone: Here’s what makes Hampi, the city of ruins, the perfect city for romance

Srushti Kulkarni By

Express News Service

Couples mull over various destinations for the perfect romantic getaway a little too much and often the final choice is serene mountains, sandy beaches or a holiday deep within the jungle. Going beyond these clichés, we journey to an off-beat location, which up until now has only been graced by historians, artists, archaeologists or tourists with a penchant for old ruins. Hampi can be so much more, in fact, it could be your most romantic holiday and we tell you how…

If you are wondering what’s so romantic about The City of Ruins, then trust us, this experience is not just about the centuries-old temples. Hampi or Vijayanagara, as it was called once upon a time, can be a versatile destination where you can go on a safari, relax in a luxurious resort, observe some quiet moments at sunset points or experience an adrenaline rush with a traditional boat ride across the Tungabhadra. And maybe even inspire your date to build a structure like the maharaja did for his ranis?

Once you have this destination pinned on your map, the next task is to find a lodging option that’s not only luxurious enough to offer in-suite amenities like a swimming pool, jacuzzi and private balconies but also takes the effort to up the romantic quotient with candle-lit dining experiences, relaxing spa sessions, private site tours and everything that win over any probable partner. The Evolve Back Kamalapura Palace, Hampi, offers all this and more.

As for the itinerary, begin by seeking blessings at the 7th century AD Virupaksha temple, which is also one of the oldest functioning temples in India adorned with ceiling art and jaw-dropping shikaras. Why this temple, you may ask? According to the locals, this was where the love story of Pampa Devi (a form of Goddess Parvati) and Lord Shiva began. This is also why the shrine is locally recognised as Pampapathi Temple. Impressed by her devotion, Shiva decided to tie the knot with her and it rained gold on the hill and that’s how the hill came to be known as Hemakuta (Hema means gold in Sanskrit). Another interesting part of the temple today is Lakshmi — the sweetest elephant in residence — a living deity who loves striking poses for a selfie.

Pick another day to hike up Hemakuta Hill because you wouldn’t want to miss the panoramic view of the city and an aerial view of the monuments below. Besides the 35+ ancient temples, stipulated to have been built between the 9th and 14th centuries, the hill is renowned for its stunning sunset views, the perfect setting for a date. Pick a flat boulder and plant yourselves there. The painted sky will make every step you take to get there worth the effort. The close by Hampi Bazaar will also make a good place to shop for some souvenirs or trinkets for your loved ones.

Next, book a trip to the Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary, which stands as India and Asia’s first Sloth Bear Sanctuary that also houses leopards, hyenas, wild boars, pangolins, porcupines, jackals, star tortoises, monitor lizards, and rock agama lizards. A journey through these thorny shrublands offers opportunities to spot native avian species like the painted spurfowl, yellow-throated bulbul, sand grouse, stone curlew and peafowl too. Nothing is more romantic than discovering some wildlife together, we feel. On your return from the sanctuary, head to the Tungabhadra River boating area for a coracle ride. Take our word, it’s as much fun as you’ve seen it in films and maybe even more. Two’s company is something you will not be complaining about in this situation. Hampi happens to be one of the few places in the country where people can still savour this adventurous ride across the water body in this walnut-shaped boat amidst the scenic views of 2.5 billion-year-old boulders. If this doesn’t inspire some warm moments, what will?

Finally, do not forget to visit the royal enclosure where structures like the Lotus Mahal, Queens Bath and Step-Tank (pushkarni) are situated. These places boast just the right aesthetics for Insta-worthy pictures where you can pose like a royal couple. And like always, the best is always reserved for the last! Conclude your trip with a walk through the stone-lined path, by The pushkarani, to the famous Stone Chariot at the Vittala Temple, hand-in-hand and we assure you that Hampi will become a go-to destination every time you want to recreate that spark again.

Hampi is accessible by road, rail and air.

Closest railhead: Hosapete (14 km away). Closest airport: Hubbali (170 km away). Bengaluru is 350 km away; Hyderabad is 380 km away.

