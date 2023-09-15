All about iPhone 15 series

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

Whenever Apple launches its iPhone series, expect a consumer frenzy as everyone wants to be the first to know the new features in the latest version of the coveted phone. The US tech giant’s launch of iPhone 15 series—iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max—on Monday was no different.

Prices

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at ₹79,900 and ₹89,900, respectively. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at ₹1,34,900 and is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at ₹1,59,900 and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

What’s new?

Apple is known for its reluctance to make too many changes in its new devices. However, it broke that tradition this time by unleashing drastic changes in the iPhone 15 series. The foremost is that all the devices in the iPhone 15 series will have a USB-C port. This is the big move of the company. The reason for opting for USB-C is to comply with the European Union’s upcoming regulation, which mandates a universal USB-C. The other major changes include incorporating Dynamic Island, which was part of pro devices in 14 series, in its base phones iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The company also added a 48-megapixel camera in its base models, up from the 12-megapixel one found on the previous iPhone 14. The company also upgraded its chip to the A16, the same that was found in last year’s iPhone 14 Pro models. Apple is also promising ‘all-day battery life’ with the iPhone 15, thanks to a larger battery. The iPhone 15 comes in 6.1 inches and five colours—black and shades of pastel pink, yellow, green, and blue.

What is in Pro?

The company hasn’t included any major changes in its Pro series this time. It has introduced a new titanium frame in its Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. This titanium frame makes the iPhone 15 pro models the lightest. Apple also upgraded its hardware to A17 Pro chipset. Apple said despite the performance enhancements and additional functions, the battery life remains the same. The company claims the Pro models can deliver video playback time of up to 29 hours. The camera sensors on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been upgraded as well. Both models use a 48MP primary lens but Apple claims the sensor is larger than the one used in Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 Pro series comes in four colours: black, blue, white, and natural titanium.

When can you buy it?

These devices will be available for pre-booking from September 15 and the sale will start from September 22. Buyers can pre-book on the official website. Long queues are expected in Mumbai & Delhi stores.

READ HERE

iPhone 15 series base models expected to do well

The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says

No ban on officials using iPhone, but media has exposed iPhone security incidents: China

Whenever Apple launches its iPhone series, expect a consumer frenzy as everyone wants to be the first to know the new features in the latest version of the coveted phone. The US tech giant’s launch of iPhone 15 series—iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max—on Monday was no different. Prices The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at ₹79,900 and ₹89,900, respectively. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at ₹1,34,900 and is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at ₹1,59,900 and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); What’s new? Apple is known for its reluctance to make too many changes in its new devices. However, it broke that tradition this time by unleashing drastic changes in the iPhone 15 series. The foremost is that all the devices in the iPhone 15 series will have a USB-C port. This is the big move of the company. The reason for opting for USB-C is to comply with the European Union’s upcoming regulation, which mandates a universal USB-C. The other major changes include incorporating Dynamic Island, which was part of pro devices in 14 series, in its base phones iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The company also added a 48-megapixel camera in its base models, up from the 12-megapixel one found on the previous iPhone 14. The company also upgraded its chip to the A16, the same that was found in last year’s iPhone 14 Pro models. Apple is also promising ‘all-day battery life’ with the iPhone 15, thanks to a larger battery. The iPhone 15 comes in 6.1 inches and five colours—black and shades of pastel pink, yellow, green, and blue. What is in Pro? The company hasn’t included any major changes in its Pro series this time. It has introduced a new titanium frame in its Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. This titanium frame makes the iPhone 15 pro models the lightest. Apple also upgraded its hardware to A17 Pro chipset. Apple said despite the performance enhancements and additional functions, the battery life remains the same. The company claims the Pro models can deliver video playback time of up to 29 hours. The camera sensors on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been upgraded as well. Both models use a 48MP primary lens but Apple claims the sensor is larger than the one used in Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 Pro series comes in four colours: black, blue, white, and natural titanium. When can you buy it? These devices will be available for pre-booking from September 15 and the sale will start from September 22. Buyers can pre-book on the official website. Long queues are expected in Mumbai & Delhi stores. READ HERE iPhone 15 series base models expected to do well The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says No ban on officials using iPhone, but media has exposed iPhone security incidents: China