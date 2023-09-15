‘Data Act is a big opportunity for storage companies too’: Veeam Software MD

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act is a big opportunity not only for us but also for storage companies and for everyone as we digitise the whole country, says Sandeep Bhambure, vice-president & MD, Veeam Software, India and SAARC. In an interaction with TNIE, he said organisations are going to take DPDP seriously, and enterprise companies are going to put the entire roadmap to comply with the DPDP Act.

He feels data protection is a business requirement. “If I’m losing my customer’s information and it falls into the hands of bad actors, then that information can be a business benefit to your competition. Leaving the law aspect of it, just losing your customers’ data itself, could be an existential crisis for many organisations, including the digital natives born in the cloud where they are entirely dependent on the cloud,” he said.

Veeam Software, which is into data protection and Ransomware recovery, revealed in its Trends Report 2023 that 85% of global organisations suffered at least one cyber attack in the preceding 12 months. In another study, it said Indian customers are more impacted on average than the global ones as almost 90% of the customers mentioned that they got impacted.

Since employees are allowed to work from home or from anywhere, there are vulnerabilities. The company sees a rise in terms of the number of security breaches that are happening, and reports suggest that around $27 billion had been paid as ransom in 2022.

Veeam has over 4,50,000 clients, and in India, Bhambure said there are thousands of customers across the finance, manufacturing, and public sectors in the government space. Some of its top clients include Hero MotoCorp, and Future Generali.

In India, the company’s strongest verticals are BFSI, manufacturing, ITSM (IT service management), and the public sector. Talking about emerging technologies, he said Gen AI tools are now available to both, the bad actors as well the defendants.

“Whether you are an attacker or whether the attackers in the external world are using Gen AI or not, when you know that your data is immutable against any of these threats, you will know that you can recover. Our focus is solely on making sure that data is 100% guaranteed recoverable, irrespective of the tools that could be used to further widen the gap,” he added.

The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act is a big opportunity not only for us but also for storage companies and for everyone as we digitise the whole country, says Sandeep Bhambure, vice-president & MD, Veeam Software, India and SAARC. In an interaction with TNIE, he said organisations are going to take DPDP seriously, and enterprise companies are going to put the entire roadmap to comply with the DPDP Act. He feels data protection is a business requirement. “If I’m losing my customer’s information and it falls into the hands of bad actors, then that information can be a business benefit to your competition. Leaving the law aspect of it, just losing your customers’ data itself, could be an existential crisis for many organisations, including the digital natives born in the cloud where they are entirely dependent on the cloud,” he said. Veeam Software, which is into data protection and Ransomware recovery, revealed in its Trends Report 2023 that 85% of global organisations suffered at least one cyber attack in the preceding 12 months. In another study, it said Indian customers are more impacted on average than the global ones as almost 90% of the customers mentioned that they got impacted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Since employees are allowed to work from home or from anywhere, there are vulnerabilities. The company sees a rise in terms of the number of security breaches that are happening, and reports suggest that around $27 billion had been paid as ransom in 2022. Veeam has over 4,50,000 clients, and in India, Bhambure said there are thousands of customers across the finance, manufacturing, and public sectors in the government space. Some of its top clients include Hero MotoCorp, and Future Generali. In India, the company’s strongest verticals are BFSI, manufacturing, ITSM (IT service management), and the public sector. Talking about emerging technologies, he said Gen AI tools are now available to both, the bad actors as well the defendants. “Whether you are an attacker or whether the attackers in the external world are using Gen AI or not, when you know that your data is immutable against any of these threats, you will know that you can recover. Our focus is solely on making sure that data is 100% guaranteed recoverable, irrespective of the tools that could be used to further widen the gap,” he added.