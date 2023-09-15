Here's all about Quantum computing

By Express News Service

Quantum computing is a fundamentally different way to process information, compared to today’s “classical” computer systems. All computing systems rely on a fundamental ability to store and manipulate information.

Today’s classical computers manipulate individual bits, which store information as binary 0 and 1 states. Millions of bits work together to process and display information – the speed everyone is familiar with on smartphones, laptops, and servers in the cloud.

Alternatively, quantum computers tap into quantum mechanical phenomena to manipulate information. To do this, they rely on quantum bits, or qubits. Unlike a bit that has to be a 0 or a 1, a qubit can be a complicated mix of 1 and 0, which allows for exponentially larger compute spaces and gives quantum computers the potential to solve extremely complex problems of which even the most powerful classical supercomputers are not capable.For reference, the number of classical bits that would be necessary to represent a state on the 433-qubit IBM Osprey processor far exceeds the total number of atoms in the known universe.

Quantum computers are not a replacement for classical ones. They complement our classical systems by possibly being able to solve some forms of intractable problems that become extremely large or time-consuming during computation. Quantum computing is expected to shed light on processes of molecular and chemical interactions, address difficult optimisation problems, and boost the power of artificial intelligence.

Are Indian organisations ready for deployment of Quantum computers?

IBM India has several members of the IBM Quantum Network. These organisations enjoy cloud-based access to cutting-edge IBM quantum systems, allowing them to harness the power of quantum computing for various applications. IBM says while it is yet to establish a physical quantum system in India, the cloud-based access provides organisations with the means to explore and leverage quantum capabilities seamlessly.

