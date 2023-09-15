Home Xplore

Need for regulated AI: IBM general manager

Paul Burtons said that he welcomes government regulations but those regulations should evolve in consultation with industries.

Published: 15th September 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Paul Burton

Paul Burton (L), GM, IBM Asia Pacific, and Sandip Patel, managing director, IBM India and South Asia, in a press briefing in Mumbai recently

By Dipak Mondal
Express News Service

Artificial Intelligence would at some point of time get regulated by governments, but it requires governance norms developed consensually as opposed to hard government legislation, says Paul Burton, general manager, of IBM Asia Pacific. Paul was responding to a media query on the role of the government in shaping ethical AI.

However, he stressed the need for consensually developing norms that reach to every practitioner of AI. “No matter how much it is regulated, it requires a behavioural change, it requires the development of norms that permeate the practitioners,” Paul Burton said on the sidelines of the IBM Think event, in which the company showcased its latest developments in the field of AI, hybrid cloud and quantum computing.

Burton said that he welcomes government regulations but those regulations should evolve in consultation with industries.

He said that a lot of thinking has already gone into regulating AI and that the talks on governance norms are already in advanced stages. “There’s a lot of thinking, there’s a lot of material coming out in the press, in academia and from government think tanks on this,” he said.

Speaking on the issue of ethical Artificial Intelligence, IBM India and South Asia Managing Director Sandip Patel, said AI has to stand the test of time if it wants to revolutionise and democratise technology and bridge the digital divide.

“AI has to be ethical, sensitive to data privacy and the rights of individuals, or else it could be dangerous, which we cannot afford as a society. It is down to our collective leadership to steer India into the AI era that benefits our consumers, clients and the society at large,” said Patel.

What is ethical AI?

IBM India MD says that ethical AI is all about having a level of transparency in the foundational models that are being used or data that is being used, and these should be explainable.

According to Patel, the real test for ethical AI is its actual use for the greater social good. As AI becomes a more mature technology, we do need to have a policy around it that enables AI for the greater good, he says.

Patel says AI will power a billion dreams and more and will be foundational in bridging the digital divide not just in India but around the world. According to him, AI and Generative AI will be revolutionised and democratised with the technology reaching every corner of the country in accessible language and form. Patel says there has been a lot of experimentation around AI, and now it is time AI is infused into business processes and solutions so that they can be scalable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paul Burton  IBM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp