High-pressure jobs taking a toll on the health of corporate employees

NEW DELHI: Radhika Singh (name changed), in her early 40s, was rushed to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram when she suddenly fainted in the office. The director of a corporate company, Radhika, had discomfort on the left side of her chest, triggering an alarm if it was a cardiac issue. However, evaluations showed no abnormalities. She was referred to a psychologist who concluded it was an acute manic episode.

Further, tests pointed at what could have led to it. Twelve-hour workdays filled with high-pressure management responsibilities, constant fire-fighting, and juggling numerous deadlines. All of it had taken a toll on her mental health. These professional pressures were compounded by the personal stressors of being a parent.

In a different city, Rakesh Roy, 25 (name changed), was also facing constant pressure as he mainly worked night shifts in an IT company in Bengaluru. A workaholic, Roy neglected his health as he thought he was young enough to overcome any issues. A chain smoker and a frequent drinker who lived on fast food, he had to be rushed to a hospital as his right arm suddenly became numb, accompanied by slurred speech. He was diagnosed with an acute stroke. At the Fortis Hospital, he was also found to be pre-diabetic and obese.

Experts said corporate employees have been facing mental and physical health issues due to high-pressure jobs. A recent survey among corporate employees from managers to chief executive officers (CEOs) working in eight sectors, from FMCG, automobile, BPO, banking, and durables, showed that 88% grapple with maintaining a healthy work-life balance. The survey, conducted among 3,000 corporate employees - 1,627 men and 1,373 women - in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Pune also found that 48% of corporate employees are at risk for poor mental health, signalling the need for immediate attention to employee well-being.

According to Dr Saurabh Mehrotra, associate director - Mental Health Institute of Neurosciences, Medanta, Gurugram, who treated Radhika Singh and prescribed her anti-depressants and therapy to manage her condition, stress is remarkably common among corporate employees. “Around 60-65% report experiencing significant stress. Financial issues, work pressure, simultaneous deadlines, long working hours, job insecurity, threat of layoffs, and following the corporate ladder are some of the reasons. On top of it, personal issues like financial worries, relationship concerns and health concerns add to the stress,” he said.

Stress can manifest in various ways and lead to psychological issues such as anxiety, substance abuse and depression. In extreme cases, it can lead to hopelessness and self-harm. Mehrotra said the prevalence of stress in the corporate sector has increased, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Dhanya Chandran, consultant, Clinical Psychology, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, said along with physical illnesses like cardiac problems, cancers, and endocrine, sexual, and reproductive health conditions, various mental health conditions are also being seen, especially among women, who are working in the corporate sector. She said they are seeing a rising trend in cases of depression and other mood disorders, anxiety and stress-related disorders, addictive behaviours, eating disorders, emotional disorders, self-harm, emotional abuse, and relationship issues among women in these sectors.

She said the main reason is the corporate environment, which can be a fertile ground for stress, unfair expectations, unhealthy competition, role confusion, and complex interpersonal experiences with co-workers and superiors. The survey conducted by Mpower, an initiative by The Aditya Birla Education Trust in collaboration with IPSOS, a research agency, also found that not just mental health issues, corporate employees are also suffering from other medical ailments like diabetes, hypertension, knee pain, back pain, hair loss, high cholesterol, arthritis, neck pain, spondylitis, constant fatigue, asthma, loss of appetite and obesity apart from irritability, mood swings, frequent headaches, depression, anxiety and insomnia or restless sleep.

Dr Somnath Gupta, senior consultant physician and diabetology, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, said in the busy world of corporate offices, a quiet concern had been growing beneath the surface – the health of the dedicated employees who strain away at their desks day in and day out. “It’s time to address this issue head-on,” he said. He said one of the foremost prevalent issues among corporate employees is diabetes, which is alarmingly common and affects young and middle-aged professionals. He said he has seen many corporate employees – some even in their 20s – complaining of weight loss, fatigue, inability to concentrate, and sleep disturbances. All this is due to work stress, erratic work schedules, no meal discipline, no time for workouts or exercise, and not being able to sleep properly because of work.

Among the many ailments corporate employees face due to long working hours is the pressure it puts on their muscles. Dr Jim F Vellara, consultant, Centre for Orthopaedics, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, said many of us have no time for exercise, and this further puts strain on muscles, burdened by body weight and incorrect posture. “Women often do a major part of household work in addition to having hectic careers and, in their later years, are more likely to develop osteoporosis,” he said, adding that he sees many corporate employees suffering from back and knee pain due to long desk-bound jobs.

Dr Krishnan P R, senior consultant, Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, who treated Roy, said corporate employees are likelier to suffer from lifestyle diseases. He said these are caused by lack of physical activity, unhealthy eating, wrong body posture, disturbed biological clock (shift work), alcohol, substance use disorders and smoking tobacco. These reasons could lead to heart disease, stroke, obesity, type II diabetes, and lung cancer.

A healthy work-life balance with adequate family support and healthy communication at the workplace is the right way to live a healthy life. Moreover, corporate houses should invest in the mental and physical health of their employees and improve access to services and support – which will go a long way in increasing productivity and building a sustainable corporate work environment.

Pointers for good health

Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins

Limit consumption of sugary drinks, processed foods, and excessive amounts of saturated and trans fats

Be mindful of portion sizes to avoid overeating, which can lead to weight gain and increased diabetes risk

Incorporate regular physical activity, aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week

Avoid prolonged sitting; take short breaks to stand, stretch, or walk

Use Ergonomic workstation

Practice stress management techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, yoga to reduce stress

Maintain a healthy body weight

Schedule regular check-ups with your healthcare provider

Stay hydrated with water instead of sugary beverages

Quit smoking Limit alcohol consumption

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night

Follow a healthy work-life balance

