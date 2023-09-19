‘No proper study to prove concotions effective against dengue’

By Express News Service

There are no proper scientific studies to prove papaya leaf extract or other concoctions are effective against dengue. Speaking to Sinduja Jane, Dr D Suresh Kumar says that hydrating with fluids frequently is important in managing dengue. Dr Suresh Kumar is an Infectious Disease Specialist at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

Why are children more affected by dengue than adults?

They are more vulnerable as their immune system is not developed properly. They don’t get hydrated or eat like adults due to low appetite, which may cause blood leaks in blood capillaries. Though a vaccine is available, it is not useful currently. So, parents should protect their children from mosquito bites by covering them with full clothes as dengue mosquitoes bite in the daytime. As there is a chance of them getting bitten by mosquitoes in schools, mosquito repellent products can be used. Parents should hydrate their children if they have a fever, and instead of giving porridge, they should give them a normal diet if their appetite is good and they are not vomiting. Parents shouldn’t force them to have a bland diet.

What are the symptoms of dengue and when one should get tested for the infection?

Some major symptoms of dengue include fever, headache, pain behind eyes, chills, severe back pain and joint pain. People should get tested either on day one or day five of developing the symptoms. There are two types of tests to detect dengue: The NS1 antigen test and the IgM antibody test. While the NS1 test is done to detect the antigen in the body on day one and two, the IgM test is done to detect antibodies which can be traced on the fifth day. So, testing on the third or fourth day will not help to detect dengue. The antigen will disappear on the second day, and the antibody will be formed only after five days.

Though dengue is a tropical disease, why are fewer cases reported in Northeast states like Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya?

There is no such thing as northeast states are not prone to dengue. It could be either they are not doing enough tests or not reporting the cases. The testing method also matters.

What are the reasons for the increase in dengue cases in the rainy season?

When there are intense rains, there won’t be many issues as all larvae wash away, but in case of intermittent rains, mosquitoes find breeding grounds, as dengue-causing Aedes mosquitoes breed only in clean water. Vector control is important in controlling dengue, and areas, where dengue cases are reported, should be focussed on the management of the fever.

Some states even fine people and institutions for allowing mosquitoes to breed on their campuses. What is the role of the public in the prevention and control of dengue?

Everyone should keep their surroundings clean. We should remove tyres, coconut shells and other water-collecting containers in which rainwater can stagnate and they may act as good breeding sources for Aedes mosquitoes.

Will drinking papaya leaf extract or other concoctions will boost immunity and protect against dengue?

There are no proper scientific studies to prove the effectiveness of these. It is recommended to consume all fruits which are rich in antioxidants.

Dengue is caused by four types of strains, why does it get severe when the person is infected with another type of strain the second time?

It is because as the body is already exposed to one type of strain, the antibodies which are developed after that exposure will turn super active to the extent that they sometimes attack small blood vessels and platelets. A person can get infected with dengue only four times. They will have lifelong immunity for the first strain and for subsequent strains, it will last only for months.

There are no proper scientific studies to prove papaya leaf extract or other concoctions are effective against dengue. Speaking to Sinduja Jane, Dr D Suresh Kumar says that hydrating with fluids frequently is important in managing dengue. Dr Suresh Kumar is an Infectious Disease Specialist at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. Why are children more affected by dengue than adults? They are more vulnerable as their immune system is not developed properly. They don’t get hydrated or eat like adults due to low appetite, which may cause blood leaks in blood capillaries. Though a vaccine is available, it is not useful currently. So, parents should protect their children from mosquito bites by covering them with full clothes as dengue mosquitoes bite in the daytime. As there is a chance of them getting bitten by mosquitoes in schools, mosquito repellent products can be used. Parents should hydrate their children if they have a fever, and instead of giving porridge, they should give them a normal diet if their appetite is good and they are not vomiting. Parents shouldn’t force them to have a bland diet. What are the symptoms of dengue and when one should get tested for the infection? Some major symptoms of dengue include fever, headache, pain behind eyes, chills, severe back pain and joint pain. People should get tested either on day one or day five of developing the symptoms. There are two types of tests to detect dengue: The NS1 antigen test and the IgM antibody test. While the NS1 test is done to detect the antigen in the body on day one and two, the IgM test is done to detect antibodies which can be traced on the fifth day. So, testing on the third or fourth day will not help to detect dengue. The antigen will disappear on the second day, and the antibody will be formed only after five days.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Though dengue is a tropical disease, why are fewer cases reported in Northeast states like Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya? There is no such thing as northeast states are not prone to dengue. It could be either they are not doing enough tests or not reporting the cases. The testing method also matters. What are the reasons for the increase in dengue cases in the rainy season? When there are intense rains, there won’t be many issues as all larvae wash away, but in case of intermittent rains, mosquitoes find breeding grounds, as dengue-causing Aedes mosquitoes breed only in clean water. Vector control is important in controlling dengue, and areas, where dengue cases are reported, should be focussed on the management of the fever. Some states even fine people and institutions for allowing mosquitoes to breed on their campuses. What is the role of the public in the prevention and control of dengue? Everyone should keep their surroundings clean. We should remove tyres, coconut shells and other water-collecting containers in which rainwater can stagnate and they may act as good breeding sources for Aedes mosquitoes. Will drinking papaya leaf extract or other concoctions will boost immunity and protect against dengue? There are no proper scientific studies to prove the effectiveness of these. It is recommended to consume all fruits which are rich in antioxidants. Dengue is caused by four types of strains, why does it get severe when the person is infected with another type of strain the second time? It is because as the body is already exposed to one type of strain, the antibodies which are developed after that exposure will turn super active to the extent that they sometimes attack small blood vessels and platelets. A person can get infected with dengue only four times. They will have lifelong immunity for the first strain and for subsequent strains, it will last only for months.