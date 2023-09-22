Home Xplore

Technology buzz: Amazon turbocharges its voice assistant with Gen AI

The firm announced on Wednesday that Alexa will be powered by its new large language model (LLM).

Published: 22nd September 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 08:53 AM

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

Amazon’s new and improved variant of its voice assistant Alexa will have more human-like features and responses.  The firm announced on Wednesday that Alexa will be powered by its new large language model (LLM). This smart assistant can understand conversational phrases, interpret context and complete multiple requests from one command. It will also have a more natural-sounding voice. These features will be made available in the upcoming Echo devices.

DALL-E 3 to generate images with ChatGPT

Open AI has unveiled its latest version of DALL-E, its text-to-image platform and announced its integration with ChatGPT. Users can now type in a request for an image in ChatGPT which in turn will generate a detailed prompt and get an image within the app. The latest version understands the context much better, OpenAI researchers said. AI-based image generation tools need detailed descriptions to generate images. This feature will make it an easier task.    

HealthifyMe tracks Indian food calories with photos

HealthifyMe app has unveiled an AI-powered feature that can calculate the calorie intake of Indian food items by analysing the images present in the gallery. This will allow users to track their meal intake more efficiently, the startup said. The startup has introduced Snap, a feature that lets users take pictures of their meals and try and recognise food items in it. Users can also gain access to their gallery and the app can scan the food pictures. 

Google sued after man drove off the broken bridge

The family of a North Carolina man who died after driving his car off a collapsed bridge while following Google Maps directions is suing the technology giant for negligence, claiming it had been informed of the collapse but failed to update its navigation system. Philip Paxson, a medical device salesman and father of two, drowned on Sept. 30, 2022, after his Jeep Gladiator plunged into Snow Creek in Hickory, as per a lawsuit filed in Wake County Superior Court. 

