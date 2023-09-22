WhatsApp’s channel in 150 countries

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out a new broadcast feature called Channels in 150 countries, including India. Similar to the Broadcast channel feature on Instagram, WhatsApp Channels enable users to engage with their connections through one-way communication.

Channels serve as a unidirectional broadcasting tool, allowing administrators to share text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls while safeguarding the privacy of both administrators and followers.

How it works

Users can access Channels by clicking on a dedicated tab called Updates. This brings up a screen that shows the status updates of contacts saved on the phone and below that, the Channels they choose to follow, keeping them separate from their conversations with family, friends, and communities.

Channel features

Users can search for their favourite person, celebrity, or topic and then follow their channel, if available. They can also browse channels based on activity level, popularity, or newness. Users can react to updates and express feedback using emojis, similar to Instagram broadcast channels.

Administrators will soon be able to edit their updates for up to 30 days before they are automatically deleted from WhatsApp’s servers. When an admin forwards an update to chats or groups, it will include a link back to the channel, allowing people to easily find more information. WhatsApp will retain channel history on its servers for a maximum of 30 days.

