Common myths on Antidepressants
Published: 26th September 2023 09:46 AM | Last Updated: 26th September 2023 09:48 AM | A+A A-
Myth: Antidepressants can be addictive
Fact: They are not, but suddenly stopping the intake of antidepressants may produce withdrawal symptoms. These symptoms will settle within a few days.
Myth: Once started, antidepressants must be taken lifelong
Fact: The duration of the treatment depends on each individual. Some may need it long term, for others it would be short term. These drugs must be stopped under medical supervision.
Myth: Prolonged usage of antidepressants can damage kidney
Fact: This is wrong but regular check-ups and monitoring of side effects are vital for prolonged use of any medicines.
Myth: There is no need to take antidepressants on a daily basis
Fact: They should be taken daily. Irregular medication might not be effective.
Myth: Taking antidepressants will change one’s personality
Fact: It will not alter core personality traits. They are used to alleviate the behavioral and mood shifts. They help the patients to return to the normal state without depressive symptoms.