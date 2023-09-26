Common myths on Antidepressants

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

Myth: Antidepressants can be addictive

Fact: They are not, but suddenly stopping the intake of antidepressants may produce withdrawal symptoms. These symptoms will settle within a few days.

Myth: Once started, antidepressants must be taken lifelong

Fact: The duration of the treatment depends on each individual. Some may need it long term, for others it would be short term. These drugs must be stopped under medical supervision.

Myth: Prolonged usage of antidepressants can damage kidney

Fact: This is wrong but regular check-ups and monitoring of side effects are vital for prolonged use of any medicines.

Myth: There is no need to take antidepressants on a daily basis

Fact: They should be taken daily. Irregular medication might not be effective.

Myth: Taking antidepressants will change one’s personality

Fact: It will not alter core personality traits. They are used to alleviate the behavioral and mood shifts. They help the patients to return to the normal state without depressive symptoms.

