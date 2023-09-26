Home Xplore

Repellents can keep scrub typhus at bay

Scrub Typhus, also known as bush virus, is an infectious disease, caused by the bacteria Orientia tsutsugamushi. It spreads through the bites of infected chiggers (larval mites).

Published: 26th September 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Disease

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Scrub Typhus, also known as bush virus, is an infectious disease, caused by the bacteria Orientia tsutsugamushi. It spreads through the bites of infected chiggers (larval mites).

Amid the rising incidence of zoonotic diseases observed worldwide, several parts of India like Assam, Maharashtra and Odisha have recently witnessed a spike in scrub typhus cases. The symptoms of the disease — fever, chills, headache, enlarged lymph nodes, rashes, body aches, and muscle pain — usually begin within ten days after being bitten, explained Dr Brunda, consultant, Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital. A dark, scab-like region develops at the site of the chigger bite.

The Centre for Disease Control noted most cases occur in rural areas of Southeast Asia, Indonesia, China, Japan, India and northern Australia.

Dr Aditya S Chowti, Senior Consultant (Internal Medicine), Fortis Hospital, said the disease is endemic and does not spread from human to human. Though it provides relief, doctors advise people to be watchful of their surroundings as the world sees a rise in zoonotic diseases and is taking measures towards building a one health approach, focusing on the factors causing them.

People travelling to places with thick vegetation cover and forest areas must remain cautious and avoid bacterial breeding grounds. The disease with severe illness can develop organ failure and bleeding, which can be fatal if left untreated. They may notice mental changes, ranging from confusion to coma. A person with symptoms can undergo an antibody test to detect it early and an Elisa method test is required later for confirmation.

Doctors suggest insect repellents for frequent travellers and to ensure that arms and legs are fully covered. A symptomatic treatment procedure is followed as it is not a common disease, with no vaccine available.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Scrub Typhus infectious disease

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp