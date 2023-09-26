Repellents can keep scrub typhus at bay

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Scrub Typhus, also known as bush virus, is an infectious disease, caused by the bacteria Orientia tsutsugamushi. It spreads through the bites of infected chiggers (larval mites).

Amid the rising incidence of zoonotic diseases observed worldwide, several parts of India like Assam, Maharashtra and Odisha have recently witnessed a spike in scrub typhus cases. The symptoms of the disease — fever, chills, headache, enlarged lymph nodes, rashes, body aches, and muscle pain — usually begin within ten days after being bitten, explained Dr Brunda, consultant, Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital. A dark, scab-like region develops at the site of the chigger bite.

The Centre for Disease Control noted most cases occur in rural areas of Southeast Asia, Indonesia, China, Japan, India and northern Australia.

Dr Aditya S Chowti, Senior Consultant (Internal Medicine), Fortis Hospital, said the disease is endemic and does not spread from human to human. Though it provides relief, doctors advise people to be watchful of their surroundings as the world sees a rise in zoonotic diseases and is taking measures towards building a one health approach, focusing on the factors causing them.

People travelling to places with thick vegetation cover and forest areas must remain cautious and avoid bacterial breeding grounds. The disease with severe illness can develop organ failure and bleeding, which can be fatal if left untreated. They may notice mental changes, ranging from confusion to coma. A person with symptoms can undergo an antibody test to detect it early and an Elisa method test is required later for confirmation.

Doctors suggest insect repellents for frequent travellers and to ensure that arms and legs are fully covered. A symptomatic treatment procedure is followed as it is not a common disease, with no vaccine available.

