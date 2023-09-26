Unraveling the immune mystery

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Autoimmune diseases are a group of perplexing conditions where the body's immune system, typically a guardian against bacterial and viral invaders, inexplicably attacks your own body. What adds complexity to these disorders is that they can attack any part of the body, potentially leading to life-threatening consequences if left undiagnosed and untreated.

There has been no conclusive understanding of the precise mechanisms behind the onset of autoimmune diseases. Several factors, including genetics, environmental influences, and infections, are thought to contribute to the development of these conditions. It is often a combination of these factors that triggers the immune system to launch attacks against healthy tissues within the body.

Autoimmune diseases come in a wide variety, with over 100 broad categories falling under this umbrella. While some autoimmune diseases are relatively common, there are also rare and elusive conditions that remain challenging to diagnose.

Dr M Bhuvanesh, consultant at the Department of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram, highlights some common autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, type 1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, and thyroid disorders like Hashimoto's thyroiditis. These conditions tend to affect women more, with up to a fourfold increased risk compared to men, he said.

Treating autoimmune diseases is a complex challenge, as there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Treatment goals typically include alleviating symptoms, reducing inflammation, and suppressing the immune system to prevent further damage.

The symptoms of the diseases can vary widely, depending on the specific condition and the affected organs. Common symptoms include fatigue, joint pain, muscle weakness, skin rashes, and gastrointestinal issues. Diagnosis often involves a comprehensive assessment, including medical history, physical exams, blood tests, and imaging studies.

The cost of treating autoimmune diseases in a hospital in India can vary depending on several factors, including the type of disease, the severity of the symptoms, the treatment options that are chosen, and the hospital itself. However, in general, the cost of treating autoimmune diseases in India is lower than it is in developed countries. The number of people willing to get treated and the specialised treatment centres have also increased.

Dr Padmanabha Shenoy, rheumatologist and medical director of Dr Shenoy's CARE in Kochi, reflects on the progress in autoimmune disease treatment. "Twenty years ago, there was no treatment for autoimmune diseases. If a person developed arthritis, they would be bedridden for five to 10 years. Now, everything can be treated or controlled for a person to lead a normal life."

Treatment options for autoimmune diseases often include immunosuppressive medications, disease-modifying drugs (DMARDs), and lifestyle modifications to manage symptoms and improve quality of life. Emerging therapies, such as CAR T-cell therapy, initially developed for cancer treatment, are showing promise in managing conditions like arthritis.

“Newer treatment options, including biological agents, are used wherever appropriate,” said Dr Bhuvanesh. “Yoga and meditation also help in reducing the stress factor, thereby aiding in the treatment of these disorders. Anti-inflammatory diets, which include fruits, vegetables, and foods rich in omega-3, may benefit people with autoimmune disorders,” he added.

Dr Vishad Viswanath, rheumatologist and founder of the Institute for Rheumatology and Immunology Sciences (IRIS) in Thiruvananthapuram, underscores the importance of timely diagnosis in effectively managing rheumatic conditions in young adults. He also advocates for exploring avenues to make advanced treatments accessible to all.

In the battle against autoimmune diseases, early detection, advances in medical science, and a holistic approach to treatment hold the promise of improved outcomes and a better quality of life for those affected.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Autoimmune diseases are a group of perplexing conditions where the body's immune system, typically a guardian against bacterial and viral invaders, inexplicably attacks your own body. What adds complexity to these disorders is that they can attack any part of the body, potentially leading to life-threatening consequences if left undiagnosed and untreated. There has been no conclusive understanding of the precise mechanisms behind the onset of autoimmune diseases. Several factors, including genetics, environmental influences, and infections, are thought to contribute to the development of these conditions. It is often a combination of these factors that triggers the immune system to launch attacks against healthy tissues within the body. Autoimmune diseases come in a wide variety, with over 100 broad categories falling under this umbrella. While some autoimmune diseases are relatively common, there are also rare and elusive conditions that remain challenging to diagnose.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dr M Bhuvanesh, consultant at the Department of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram, highlights some common autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, type 1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, and thyroid disorders like Hashimoto's thyroiditis. These conditions tend to affect women more, with up to a fourfold increased risk compared to men, he said. Treating autoimmune diseases is a complex challenge, as there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Treatment goals typically include alleviating symptoms, reducing inflammation, and suppressing the immune system to prevent further damage. The symptoms of the diseases can vary widely, depending on the specific condition and the affected organs. Common symptoms include fatigue, joint pain, muscle weakness, skin rashes, and gastrointestinal issues. Diagnosis often involves a comprehensive assessment, including medical history, physical exams, blood tests, and imaging studies. The cost of treating autoimmune diseases in a hospital in India can vary depending on several factors, including the type of disease, the severity of the symptoms, the treatment options that are chosen, and the hospital itself. However, in general, the cost of treating autoimmune diseases in India is lower than it is in developed countries. The number of people willing to get treated and the specialised treatment centres have also increased. Dr Padmanabha Shenoy, rheumatologist and medical director of Dr Shenoy's CARE in Kochi, reflects on the progress in autoimmune disease treatment. "Twenty years ago, there was no treatment for autoimmune diseases. If a person developed arthritis, they would be bedridden for five to 10 years. Now, everything can be treated or controlled for a person to lead a normal life." Treatment options for autoimmune diseases often include immunosuppressive medications, disease-modifying drugs (DMARDs), and lifestyle modifications to manage symptoms and improve quality of life. Emerging therapies, such as CAR T-cell therapy, initially developed for cancer treatment, are showing promise in managing conditions like arthritis. “Newer treatment options, including biological agents, are used wherever appropriate,” said Dr Bhuvanesh. “Yoga and meditation also help in reducing the stress factor, thereby aiding in the treatment of these disorders. Anti-inflammatory diets, which include fruits, vegetables, and foods rich in omega-3, may benefit people with autoimmune disorders,” he added. Dr Vishad Viswanath, rheumatologist and founder of the Institute for Rheumatology and Immunology Sciences (IRIS) in Thiruvananthapuram, underscores the importance of timely diagnosis in effectively managing rheumatic conditions in young adults. He also advocates for exploring avenues to make advanced treatments accessible to all. In the battle against autoimmune diseases, early detection, advances in medical science, and a holistic approach to treatment hold the promise of improved outcomes and a better quality of life for those affected.