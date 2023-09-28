Indo-Oz connect grows strong as tourists flock Down Under

By Express News Service

India is positioned to become one of the most lucrative outbound tourism markets in the world, a recent report states. The report comes in the wake of India becoming the first country to return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels of travel to Australia.

Let’s dig in…

According to a report released by Skift India, India is the fourth largest source market for Australia in terms of visitor arrivals in the period between July 2022 and June 2023. In 2019, the nation was seventh.

While 3.83 lakh visitors landed in Australia from India in June alone this year, Indians, it is found, had spent ₹11,000 crore in the period considered (between July 2022 and June 2023).

The report further states that the major contributing factor to the growth of India as a source market for Australia is the three-fold rise in direct weekly flights on the India-Australia route, in comparison with pre-covid levels.

Now, there are 22 direct flights on the route, instead of the seven weeklies that were operated earlier.

Incidentally, the current schedule of 22 flights is expected to increase, to 25 flights, from the first week of October. This is thanks to Qantas’ expansion of its capacity out of Bengaluru and Delhi.

The stats...

The majority of Indians who visited Australia in the period in question were friends and family. They constituted to about 61 per cent of the visitors to Australia. Fourteen per cent were on holiday, nine per cent were on business trips and five per cent were there for education. Also, seven per cent Indians who visited Australia last year were there seeking employment.

Furthermore, Australia has also started giving three-year multiple-entry visas to tourists from India without the need for physical submission of documents. Also, the country has increased the duration of business visas by up to five years now, while previously, it was only three years.

It’s not just Australia...

According to RateGain, international leisure flight bookings from India has increased by 40 per cent for trips between June and August this year, in comparison with the same period last year.

With India’s outbound tourism expected to reach new heights, airlines are announcing more and more flights bound to foreign countries.

For example, Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, will launch six weekly flights between Mumbai and Frankfurt from November 15, 2023, in addition to the six weeklies it operates between Delhi and Frankfurt. It will also start direct flights between Delhi and Hong Kong from October 29.

On the other hand, IndiGo and British Airways have announced a new codeshare agreement, which will enable British Airways to add more routes to the existing IndiGo network. This is being rolled out to improve travel connectivity between India and the UK and the flights will fly on the new routes from October 12 onwards.

