Keeping 'exact' track of time, and more

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: New gadgets and devices don’t just make our lives comfortable. They also offer us an opportunity to reflect on the incredible progress we have made on the technology front. The Xplore team will continue to bring you updates on the latest gadgets and gizmos. Here are a few:

Precision timing US-based precision timing company

SiTime Corporation has launched the Epoch Platform, which is designed to solve complex timing issues in electronics. The platform’s technology is based on micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), which is a quantum jump from the 100-year-old quartz-based technology. The SiTime Epoch Platform is an oven-controlled oscillator that delivers an ultra-stable clock to data centre and network infrastructure equipment. Its key features include any frequency between 10 and 220 MHz, programmable up to 6 decimal places of accuracy, and 8 hours of holdover for up to 12 hours with ageing compensation.

Sony’s second-generation vlogging camera

Vloggers can now create more engaging videos and become better storytellers with Sony’s newest ultra-wide-angle zoom vlogging camera, ZV-1 II. The latest addition to the vlog camera ZV series, the ZV-1 II offers many features. With the 1.0-type Exmor RS image sensor (approximately 20.1 effective megapixels), BIONZ X image processing engine, and ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T 18-50mm F1.8-4 lens, the ZV-1 II allows creators to enjoy sophisticated capabilities. The 18-50mm wide angle lens can frame everything from group selfies to narrow interiors or dynamic recordings of everyday scenes to Multiple Face Recognition. It is available from September 25 and is priced at Rs 86,990.

GoSurround 350 Soundbar

GOVO's GoSurround 350 Soundbar contains various features including Dynamic RGB LED Lights that will create the perfect ambience for the World Cup. The Soundbar enables connectivity with a wide range of devices, AUX, USB, and TF Cord inputs. Equipped with a 2000mAh battery, it offers up to 8 hours of playtime. It can also take calls without needing to switch to a different device. Priced at Rs 5,899, it is available for Rs 1,499 on the website.

HMD Global launches the Nokia G42 5G

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has launched the Nokia G42 5G smartphone in India at Rs 12,599. Equipped with a Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset, it enables super-fast 5G accessibility, and it comes with two years of OS upgrades available on Android 13. It carries a three-day battery life that lasts through 800 full charging cycles. Nokia G42 5G comes in an 11/128GB configuration (6GB physical RAM + 5GB Virtual RAM), 6.56HD+ 90 Hz Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with a brightness of 450 nits.



BENGALURU: New gadgets and devices don’t just make our lives comfortable. They also offer us an opportunity to reflect on the incredible progress we have made on the technology front. The Xplore team will continue to bring you updates on the latest gadgets and gizmos. Here are a few: Precision timing US-based precision timing company SiTime Corporation has launched the Epoch Platform, which is designed to solve complex timing issues in electronics. The platform’s technology is based on micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), which is a quantum jump from the 100-year-old quartz-based technology. The SiTime Epoch Platform is an oven-controlled oscillator that delivers an ultra-stable clock to data centre and network infrastructure equipment. Its key features include any frequency between 10 and 220 MHz, programmable up to 6 decimal places of accuracy, and 8 hours of holdover for up to 12 hours with ageing compensation. Sony’s second-generation vlogging camera Vloggers can now create more engaging videos and become better storytellers with Sony’s newest ultra-wide-angle zoom vlogging camera, ZV-1 II. The latest addition to the vlog camera ZV series, the ZV-1 II offers many features. With the 1.0-type Exmor RS image sensor (approximately 20.1 effective megapixels), BIONZ X image processing engine, and ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T 18-50mm F1.8-4 lens, the ZV-1 II allows creators to enjoy sophisticated capabilities. The 18-50mm wide angle lens can frame everything from group selfies to narrow interiors or dynamic recordings of everyday scenes to Multiple Face Recognition. It is available from September 25 and is priced at Rs 86,990.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); GoSurround 350 Soundbar GOVO's GoSurround 350 Soundbar contains various features including Dynamic RGB LED Lights that will create the perfect ambience for the World Cup. The Soundbar enables connectivity with a wide range of devices, AUX, USB, and TF Cord inputs. Equipped with a 2000mAh battery, it offers up to 8 hours of playtime. It can also take calls without needing to switch to a different device. Priced at Rs 5,899, it is available for Rs 1,499 on the website. HMD Global launches the Nokia G42 5G HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has launched the Nokia G42 5G smartphone in India at Rs 12,599. Equipped with a Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset, it enables super-fast 5G accessibility, and it comes with two years of OS upgrades available on Android 13. It carries a three-day battery life that lasts through 800 full charging cycles. Nokia G42 5G comes in an 11/128GB configuration (6GB physical RAM + 5GB Virtual RAM), 6.56HD+ 90 Hz Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with a brightness of 450 nits.