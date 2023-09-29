Meta to introduce AI Assistant, image generator in chats

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Artificial intelligence (AI) related announcements dominated Meta’s annual conference this year -- dedicated AI assistants integrated into Instagram, a free image generator for AI studio for creators and businesses, and a host of other features and products.

Besides Instagram, Meta is introducing AI chatbots for Facebook and Messenger. Initially, it will have search functionality with AI-based chatbots accessing real-time web results through a partnership with Microsoft's Bing.

This will set Meta's AI a class apart from other chatbots, which can write codes and draft emails but don't have access to the latest information. Placing it inside Meta's popular applications gives it a huge advantage over competitors. This feature will be initially rolled out in the US as beta.

The tech giant is set to introduce an AI image generation model called Emu, short for Expressive Media Universe, generating photorealistic images with prompts. Unlike Open AI's DALL-E and other top products, Meta offers all these services for free.

The AI assistants will have a wide-ranging use case including planning a trip with friends in a group chat. The AI assistants are based on Llama 2, Meta’s open-source large language model, and can interact with people. It also has different personalities based on celebrities and various interests such as travel agent, motivational coach or chef, which can take the random assortment of ingredients in your pantry and come up with a delicious recipe on the fly.

AI Studio Meta introduced the AI Studio platform which lets businesses build AI chatbots for the company’s messaging services like Facebook and Instagram. Instead of one 'single super-intelligent AI' that everyone uses, Meta wants to create AIs for different things, like finding information, communicating, and being entertained, it said in a blog post.

