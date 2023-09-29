Meta unveils Quest 3 & Ray-Ban smart glass

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Meta’s much anticipated Quest 3 virtual reality headset is released. It is 10X more pixels than Quest 2 and is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip. The starting price for the gadget is around a whopping USD 500. These headsets are focused on consumer applications and dropped rings in the previous model. It has Touch Plus controllers.

"Feel more connected to every experience with ergonomic, ring-free Touch Plus controllers that let you experience realistic sensations and fine-tuned precision – as if you’re actually holding a bow, scrambling up skyscrapers or blasting through space," the company said. It will have a battery life of 2.4 hours for gaming and 2.2 hours for socials.

AI-powered Ray-Ban smart glass

None has been successful in making smart glasses. Even Meta failed in this task early, but it didn’t dissuade the company from releasing new sunglasses capable of live-streaming video to Facebook and Instagram. It features a 12 MP ultrawide camera and LED light to indicate to others that you’re recording.

Other than that, it looks like any other sunglass. It is priced between USD 299 and USD 329 and comes with around 150 variants. The Ray-Ban Meta can be preordered from select countries like the US, UK and Canada. It is yet to be launched in India.

