SC's landmark verdict on climate change sows seeds, but stops short of delivery on climate justice

The Supreme Court’s latest ruling in the Great Indian Bustard (GIB) case [M K Ranjitsinh Vs Union WP(C) 838/2019] pushed the envelope by expanding the horizons of the Constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights to include a ‘Right to be protected from adverse impacts of climate change’.

The case, instituted to save the nearly extinct GIB population and their habitat, sought a blanket ban on the commissioning of renewable energy (RE) projects and undergrounding of power transmission lines in about 99,000 sq km of area in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Additionally, it demanded the conservation of grasslands as the critical habitat of the GIB.

However, three Union ministries – power, RE and environment, forest and climate change - argued that the proposals were economically and technically infeasible, adding India had an international obligation to develop clean energy to combat climate change.

The Corpus Juris of the court inclined towards the proponents of the RE development. However, the ruling opened a few grounds that could become critical for strengthening climate governance in India.

To begin with, the ruling establishes a rights-based framework to deal with the adverse impacts of climate change. It means that the right to protection against adverse climate impacts has been recognised as an intrinsic part of the Constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights under Article 14 (Right to Equality) and Article 21 (Right to Life) as well as a distinct fundamental right.

This recognition could have far reaching implications in a climatically diverse country like India. Climate-vulnerable communities would find a legal basis to challenge the violation of their distinct fundamental right. Also, courts would have to decide pending and future environmental issues based on this ruling, which is likely to serve as the leading case law on climate rights in the country.

Essentially, the ruling amplifies the absence of a robust national climate legislation in India. It acknowledges that though the recognition of adverse impacts of climate change is dispersed in a plethora of policy instruments, an umbrella legislation on climate change has been missing. Further, India’s international climate obligations have not been enacted in domestic law. An enabling national climate law would go a long way in mainstreaming climate rights and climate justice in the country.

Coincidently, a similar ruling of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on climate change has caught the attention of a wide range of stakeholders, including legal practitioners beyond Europe. The ECHR recognised that the inaction of the Switzerland government to effectively address climate change led to violation of human rights of a group of elderly women who approached the court. The ECHR, however, did not prescribe as to what should be done to prevent future violations.

As for the Indian Supreme Court’s ruling, it did an excellent job in recognising and expanding the rights framework on climate change, but did not provide any roadmap on how such a right is to be realised and strengthened.

The ruling on more than one occasion underscores the missing umbrella legislation on climate change but does not scrutinise the strengths of the existing policy framework on climate action, which could provide an evidence base to issue directions for enacting a national climate legislation. While the virtues of RE in general and solar energy in particular are deliberated at length, the need for revamping the existing Environment Impact Assessment and the Biodiversity Impact Assessment mechanisms to cover large RE projects has been completely missed.