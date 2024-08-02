India emerging as largest market for Meta AI usage

NEW DELHI: India is becoming the largest market for Meta AI usage, according to Meta CFO Susan Li. During the company’s earnings call on Wednesday, Li also mentioned that people have used Meta AI for billions of queries since its introduction. “We’re seeing particularly promising signs on WhatsApp in terms of retention and engagement, which has coincided with India becoming our largest market for Meta AI usage,” she said.

Meta AI is now available in over 20 countries and eight languages. In the US, the company is rolling out new features like Imagine Edit, which allows people to edit images generated with Meta AI. Beyond generative AI, the company also shared that the Threads community continues to grow and deepen engagement as new features are shipped and content recommendation systems are enhanced.

The US technology giant announced its generative AI chatbot assistant at the Meta Connect event in 2023.

It subsequently started rolling out in India in June 2024 across WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. In other markets like Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, Meta AI has been available since April 2024.

The same month, Meta AI was upgraded with the new Llama 3 model, which can manage daily tasks such as writing emails, summarising texts, and translations.

Last week, Meta announced the new Llama 3.1 model, the latest version of Meta’s open-source large language model (LLM).

Meta claims Llama 3.1 has already surpassed ChatGPT’s latest model in performance. Meta is preparing to train Llama 4, which Zuckerberg wants to be the “most advanced” model in the industry when released sometime next year. It will require almost 10 times more compute power than Llama 3.1.

The company mentioned its ongoing investment in core AI capacity is informed by strong returns seen and expected in the future. While Meta expects returns from generative AI to come over a longer period, it is mapping these investments against significant monetisation opportunities that are expected to be unlocked across customised ad creative, business messaging, a leading AI assistant, and organic content generation.