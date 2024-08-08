Cosy cottage core!

In an age where technology permeates every facet of life, a growing trend invites us to step back, slow down and reconnect with simpler, more tranquil ways of living. The Cottage Core aesthetic, with its roots in the pastoral idylls of rural Europe, is finding new expression in South India. Here, amidst verdant landscapes, historical towns and coastal retreats, the Cottage Core ethos flourishes, offering a perfect blend of traditional skills, nature’s bounty and serene beauty.

This long weekend why not reserve a quick getaway to explore five coastal and country-side destinations in the South, each embodying the spirit of this cosy core uniquely. While these areas are not effected by the vagaries of the monsoon, do make sure to check the weather forecast and take necessary safety measures before embarking on your vacation.

Madurai

Dotted with bustling markets where local artisans display handcrafts and the surrounding countryside boasts lush paddy fields — the simplicity of rural Tamil Nadu but within a city and its age-old customs and community-centric lifestyle, epitomises the essence of Cottage Core. Pinewood Cottage, just 22 minutes from the Meenakshi Amman Temple, is a unique wooden property, built with recycled pinewood. Featuring an outdoor bathtub, campfire, swings, a friendly Great Dane, fish pond, board games, folk musical instruments, a book collection, a charming easel and workout equipment, this quaint home offers a peaceful respite from urban life.