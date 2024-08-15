Emergence of AI has complicated attacks, says Saket Verma

BENGALURU: Despite embracing advanced technologies, companies are still facing cyber-attacks.

In an interaction with TNIE, Saket Verma, cybersecurity practice leader of Kyndryl India said that attacks have evolved into sophisticated forms such as financial fraud, extortion, and hacktivism.

"The emergence of AI has further complicated matters, blurring traditional security perimeters and rendering legacy tech solutions ineffective. Navigating this complex threat landscape and varying global regulatory requirements poses significant challenges. Moreover, the industry also grapples with a talent shortage in the sector, estimated at one million," he added.

According to him, many sectors lack adequate infrastructure to defend against advanced cyber threats, exacerbated by rapid technological advancements outpacing regulatory frameworks.

"Adopting proactive defense strategies utilising AI and machine learning is important to anticipate and reduce these threats, while international partnerships are essential for addressing cross-border cyber threats effectively," he suggests.

AI's rise in cybersecurity is a double-edged sword



Though AI offers better defenses while enabling more sophisticated attacks by scammers. Threat actors use AI to automate and optimise attack strategies.



"They exploit techniques like deepfakes and voice cloning to trick victims into revealing sensitive information or transferring funds. AI also automates phishing schemes, tailoring fraudulent emails with stolen data to make them more convincing and effective. Additionally, AI helps identify and exploit system vulnerabilities, making cyber-attacks more precise and sophisticated," he says.



Conversely, AI is a powerful tool for cybersecurity defenders. It enhances their ability to detect irregularities, identify threats in real time, and respond quickly to mitigate attacks.



"AI improves user authentication by analysing biometric data and enhances malware detection by recognising patterns and behaviours. Additionally, AI helps in incident response by quickly analysing breaches to contain and mitigate damage," Verma adds.



A recent IDC and Kyndryl study of businesses with over 500 employees revealed that 69% experienced at least one successful ransomware attack in the past year. Nearly a third paid $50,000 to $100,000 to regain access to their data, and 8% could not fully recover their data despite payment.



Despite rising attacks, many companies falsely believe they are prepared, relying on outdated technologies. "The lack of a unified cybersecurity framework across industries creates vulnerabilities, providing cybercriminals opportunities to exploit gaps. Often key sectors like finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and telecommunications are particularly vulnerable due to their handling of sensitive data and critical economic roles," he says, stressing Indian organisations must develop a cyber risk management plan that outlines specific actions to mitigate each risk.