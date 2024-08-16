AI and Generative AI drive cloud investment, says report

BENGALURU: Artificial intelligence and Generative AI are the top drivers for cloud investment, according to the ‘Pulse of Cloud’ report released by Wipro FullStride Cloud. About 55% of organisations surveyed said that their cloud adoption is ahead of their AI adoption and 35% said that they are moving at the same pace with both technologies. Also, 54% of organisations plan to increase hybrid cloud investment and 56% plan to increase investment in public cloud. According to the survey, hybrid cloud plays a significant role and organizations report a strong focus on cost management.

Organisations are continuing to modernise their infrastructure and seek flexible and scalable solutions. Business and technology decision makers also expect increased investment for hybrid - about 54%, followed by public (56%), and multi-cloud (37%) environments in the next six to 12 months. Jo Debecker, managing partner and global head of Wipro FullStride Cloud, said the survey findings confirm that cloud continues to be the primary transformational platform for the enterprise.