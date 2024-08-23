Teeing off in new horizons

From international golf courses to global sports events, travellers are increasingly seeking out experiences that blend athletic excitement with cultural discovery, reigniting interest in sports-focused travel. Golf tourism is experiencing a remarkable surge, drawing enthusiasts to explore renowned and emerging golfing destinations worldwide. Historically, the sport’s roots can be traced back to Scotland in the 15th century but as the sport’s popularity spread, countries beyond the traditional strongholds have invested in developing world-class golf courses, blending natural beauty with cutting-edge design. Nations like Morocco, USA and Saudi Arabia now boast some of the finest courses globally. Here we take a deep dive into four unique golfing destinations attracting tourists seeking both top-tier golfing experiences and the allure of exotic locales.

Dunbar, Scotland

Nestled on the North Sea coast, the historic town of Dunbar is a quintessential golfing destination, rich in heritage and natural beauty. The ancient ruins of Dunbar Castle stand sentinel over the town’s twin harbours, a reminder of its glorious past. Golf has been a part of Dunbar’s legacy since the early 17th century, although the Dunbar Golf Club itself was not established until 1856. The original fifteen-hole course, later extended to a full eighteen, hugs the rugged coastline, offering breathtaking views across the North Sea towards Bass Rock, a striking volcanic island rising from the waters. The course is a classic example of traditional links golf, with well-defined holes that follow the natural contours of a narrow strip of land between the old red sandstone deer park wall and the rocky shoreline. Dunbar, located approximately 48 kms east of Edinburgh, is a former royal burgh and a quaint countryside town. The Lauderdale Park, John Muir Alpacas, Thorntonloch Beach, Belhaven Brewery, The Creel Loaders, Scott Monument, Nelson Monument and National Monument of Scotland and Siccar Point, make Dunbar a must-visit for those seeking a blend of sport, history and scenic beauty.