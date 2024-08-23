Teeing off in new horizons

From international golf courses to global sports events, travellers are increasingly seeking out experiences that blend athletic excitement with cultural discovery, reigniting interest in sports-focused travel. Golf tourism is experiencing a remarkable surge, drawing enthusiasts to explore renowned and emerging golfing destinations worldwide. Historically, the sport’s roots can be traced back to Scotland in the 15th century but as the sport’s popularity spread, countries beyond the traditional strongholds have invested in developing world-class golf courses, blending natural beauty with cutting-edge design. Nations like Morocco, USA and Saudi Arabia now boast some of the finest courses globally. Here we take a deep dive into four unique golfing destinations attracting tourists seeking both top-tier golfing experiences and the allure of exotic locales.
Dunbar, Scotland
Nestled on the North Sea coast, the historic town of Dunbar is a quintessential golfing destination, rich in heritage and natural beauty. The ancient ruins of Dunbar Castle stand sentinel over the town’s twin harbours, a reminder of its glorious past. Golf has been a part of Dunbar’s legacy since the early 17th century, although the Dunbar Golf Club itself was not established until 1856. The original fifteen-hole course, later extended to a full eighteen, hugs the rugged coastline, offering breathtaking views across the North Sea towards Bass Rock, a striking volcanic island rising from the waters. The course is a classic example of traditional links golf, with well-defined holes that follow the natural contours of a narrow strip of land between the old red sandstone deer park wall and the rocky shoreline. Dunbar, located approximately 48 kms east of Edinburgh, is a former royal burgh and a quaint countryside town. The Lauderdale Park, John Muir Alpacas, Thorntonloch Beach, Belhaven Brewery, The Creel Loaders, Scott Monument, Nelson Monument and National Monument of Scotland and Siccar Point, make Dunbar a must-visit for those seeking a blend of sport, history and scenic beauty.
Scottsdale, USA
Arizona’s capital city is a golfer’s paradise and the reasons are abundantly clear. Nestled in the Sonoran Desert, just east of Phoenix, this desert city is renowned for its luxurious spa resorts and world-class golf courses. Among its premier offerings is the Gainey Ranch Golf Club, boasting three distinct nine-hole courses: the Lakes, the Dunes and the Arroyo. Designed by esteemed architects Michael Poellot and Bradford L Benz, this 27-hole course offers breathtaking views of the McDowell Mountains and a serene desert backdrop. Beyond the fairways, Scottsdale invites you to explore its many attractions. Discover the natural beauty of the Gateway Trailhead at McDowell Sonoran Preserve, delve into architectural history at Taliesin West or enjoy a family-friendly outing at the McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park. The city also offers unique experiences such as the Hole in the Rock formation and the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Centre. For racing enthusiasts, the Penske Racing Museum is a must-visit. Scottsdale’s charming Old Town, with its 1920s buildings and ancient olive trees, offers a glimpse into the city’s rich past.
Rabat, Morocco
Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, located in the Rabat-Salé-Kénitra region, was commissioned by Morocco’s golf-loving King Hassan II and designed by Robert Trent Jones in the late 1960s. Set on an expansive 1,000 acre site just fifteen minutes south of Rabat, Morocco’s Atlantic coast capital, this venue features three courses nestled within the lush Zaers forest, making it one of Africa’s top golfing destinations. The 18-hole Red course is the most challenging of the trio, stretching a formidable 7,372 yards. Rabat, the capital of Morocco, rests along the shores of the Bouregreg River and the Atlantic Ocean, offering a wealth of tourist attractions such as the Hassan Tower, Royal Palace, Chellah, Les Jardins Exotiques de Bouknadel and the Museum of History and Civilizations.
Red Sea, Saudi Arabia
This upcoming Middle Eastern destination is set to unveil a unique golf heaven, Shura Links, in 2025, situated on Shura Island. Announced on May 6 by Red Sea Global (RSG), Shura Links will be the Kingdom’s first 18-hole golf course, offering breathtaking views of the marina and the surrounding Red Sea. The course, designed in collaboration with renowned golf architect Brian Curley, spans 6,858 metres and features multiple tees at each hole, with fairways embraced by the stunning Red Sea coast. The clubhouse, inspired by Saudi Arabia’s indigenous flora and fauna, follows the Coral Bloom design concept. Visitors to Shura Links can also explore the broader luxury tourism offerings of The Red Sea, including Six Senses Southern Dunes, The St Regis Red Sea Resort and Nujuma, A Ritz Carlton Reserve as the Red Sea International Airport has been welcoming flights since April 2024.