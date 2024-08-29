There’s so much more to Ladakh

Ladakh, with its stark landscapes, towering mountain ranges and cultural heritage as rich as its history, has always been a destination that beckons travellers seeking both adventure and spiritual solace. Known for its breathtaking beauty and strategic importance, Ladakh is now on the cusp of significant administrative and developmental changes. The recent announcement by the Home Ministry to create five new districts in the Union Territory by 2028 — marks a pivotal moment in the region’s journey toward better governance and enhanced tourism.

In a move aimed at better percolation of development and welfare schemes to the grassroots, the Home Ministry recently approved the creation of five new districts in Ladakh: Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang. This decision, which increases the number of districts in Ladakh from two to seven, is expected to bring governance closer to the people, ensuring that essential services and opportunities are more accessible than ever before.

The creation of these new districts is not just an administrative change; it carries significant implications for the region’s tourism sector. Ladakh’s tourism industry, which has long been a cornerstone of its economy, is poised to benefit immensely from this reorganisation. Here’s what these new districts boast: Zanskar — known for its rugged terrain and remote monasteries, is a haven for trekkers and adventure enthusiasts featuring experiences such as the Zanskar Valley Trek, rafting at Zanskar River, Chadar Frozen River Trek, Phuktal Monastery Trek and more.