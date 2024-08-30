Enterprise AI now in focus

BENGALURU: In order to address growing business challenges, organisations are now using advanced AI technologies. Application of these technologies is called enterprise AI. It involves using AI to solve several complex business issues that need human-like intelligence.

IBM explains that “Enterprise AI is the integration of advanced AI-enabled technologies and techniques within large organisations to enhance business functions. It encompasses routine tasks such as data collection and analysis, plus more complex operations such as automation, customer service and risk management.”

According to a study from Pegasystems, which explored how business decision makers are implementing AI through the lens of the two sides of the human brain, it found that ‘right-brain’ generative AI is the most used AI within enterprises today, with two in five respondents (44%) saying they use it mostly for creative or productivity-enhancing tasks such as content creation (61%), curating large stores of information (54%), or in conversational chatbots (51%).

Conversely, less than a third of all respondents (30%) predominantly use rational ‘left-brain’ AI decisioning solutions, such as predictive analytics (57%), or decision management tools (42%). Only 25% of respondents use an equal number of both ‘left’ and ‘right’ brain AI tools. Enterprise AI use cases include HR management, cybersecurity threat detection, AI-powered chatbots for enhanced customer service and for supply chain optimisation. Integrating enterprise AI into business can boost productivity and help firms stay ahead of the curve.

However, cost factors play an important role apart from data security issues. Implementing enterprise AI also comes with different challenges and experts say it is important to establish ethical guidelines. McKinsey in its The state of AI in early 2024 report says that more companies are now using AI in more parts of the business compared to 2023. About 65% of respondents in the survey said their firms are regularly using Gen AI in at least one business function and the biggest increase from previous year is found in marketing and sales.