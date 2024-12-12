Tickets for Asia’s first Disney Adventure Cruise go on sale

Tickets for Disney’s newest cruise ship, the Disney Adventure, have officially gone on sale. The ship is set to sail from its home port in Singapore starting December 15 2025, promising a magical experience with unique Disney, Pixar and Marvel-themed attractions across seven themed zones, including the world’s longest rollercoaster at sea.

Designed to accommodate 6,700 passengers, the Disney Adventure will call Singapore home for at least five years. The launch aligns with Singapore’s ambitions to solidify its position as a premier tourism destination in Southeast Asia while also expanding Disney’s presence in the region’s cruise industry. Whether it’s a family holiday, a getaway with friends or a romantic escape, the Disney Adventure offers a range of accommodations tailored to provide relaxation and a touch of Disney magic.

Guests seeking a luxurious experience can opt for the concierge suites, which offer spacious rooms, elegant interiors and exclusive amenities. Concierge guests are treated to premium perks, including priority boarding, a private lounge and sundeck and access to high-end spa and fitness facilities.