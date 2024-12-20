94 per cent of Indian desk workers feel the urgency to master AI

BENGALURU: Indian workers want to skill up on Artificial Intelligence (AI) as 94% feel an urgency to become AI expert. However, 40% of Indian workers have spent less than five hours learning how to use AI, and 30% of global workers say they have had no AI training at all, including no self-directed learning or experimentation, according to Slack's new Workforce Index.

The report states that 61% of Indian desk workers are using AI in their jobs and 80% are excited about the prospect of AI replacing some tasks. While Indian workers are leading the way in AI adoption globally, the research points to some uncertainty and discomfort around AI usage. As much as 21% of Indian workers report feeling uncomfortable admitting AI use to their managers for fear they might be seen as incompetent, lazy, or cheating.

Rahul Sharma, vice president - sales, Salesforce India, said, “India’s workforce is leading the way in AI adoption, with 61% of desk workers already integrating AI into their roles. This enthusiasm highlights the transformative potential of AI and its alignment with leadership priorities for innovation and upskilling. However, to fully harness AI’s benefits, there remains uncertainty that agents can address. By introducing AI agents with clearly defined roles and guidelines, businesses can reduce worker anxiety and foster seamless integration into daily tasks.”

Also, it is important for employers to get clear about AI guidelines, as current employees and new professionals entering the workforce will gravitate to more supportive workplaces. Global workers with guidance to use AI saw a 13% increase in AI adoption since January, while global workers with no guidance to use AI only saw a 2% increase, from 8% to 10% since January. Close to 98% of Indian workers say that a prospective employer’s ability to provide and enable workers on AI tools is a factor in their job search.

The report adds that 2 in 5 workers, globally, say they prefer working for companies that provide AI tools and enable their use. Globally, people in their first job are 1.8x times more likely to say AI enablement is a 'very important factor' in their job search.