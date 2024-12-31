Mind your gut

Sunil (name changed), a 33-year-old IT professional from Kochi, was regularly suffering from bloating, gas, and irregular bowel movements. He had a desk job, and a sedentary lifestyle. He didn't sleep well, often ate from restaurants, and treated himself with antibiotics when he got sick. After doctors advised him to exercise regularly, improve his sleep pattern, eat a fibre-rich diet with probiotics like yogurt, and limit processed foods, his condition improved in six weeks without any medication.

Sunil was fortunate as he received prompt treatment for his symptoms, managing to recover without the need for any medication. In stark contrast, the situation of Sandeep (name changed), a Delhi pilot, was much more challenging. At 27 years old, he began experiencing a troubling pattern of stomach pain that reared its head time and again. Accompanied by persistent loose motions and noticeable weight loss, his condition raised alarm bells.

After undergoing a comprehensive series of blood tests and imaging scans, doctors diagnosed him with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a chronic condition that can significantly affect one's quality of life. With a targeted treatment plan, he was prescribed a variety of medications aimed at managing his symptoms. Fortunately, he began to show signs of improvement, gradually regaining strength and stability.

But not for long. His health took a downward turn, leading to a relapse that necessitated hospitalisation. He was given corticosteroid injections, which eventually enabled him to return to work. However, his relief was short-lived as he experienced another setback just a few months later, forcing him to confront the lingering complications of his condition once again.