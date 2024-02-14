Simply scientifico: Tiny insect-killing worm-friend of farmers

The newly discovered nematode has been named Steinernema Adamsi, after the American biologist Byron Adams, Biology Department chair at Brigham Young University, who is currently researching nematodes in Antarctica.S Adamsi is unique in the sense that it came from Thailand, which has a warm, humid climate, making it a good insect parasite in environments where currently, commercially available orchard nematodes have been unable to flourish.

What the S Adamsi — measuring half the width of a human hair and 1mm long — does is this: Once it finds a victim insect, it enters through its mouth or the anus, and then it defecates highly pathogenic bacteria that kills the insect in two days.