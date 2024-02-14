Using quantum biology AI to sharpen genome editing tool

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), in Tennessee in the US, used their expertise in quantum biology, artificial intelligence and bioengineering to improve how CRISPR Cas9 genome editing tools work on organisms like microbes that can be modified to produce renewable fuels and chemicals.
CRISPR is a powerful tool for bioengineering, used to modify genetic code to improve an organism’s performance or to correct mutations. The CRISPR Cas9 tool relies on a single, unique guide RNA that directs the Cas9 enzyme to bind with and cleave the corresponding targeted site in the genome. Existing models to computationally predict effective guide RNAs for CRISPR tools were built on data from only a few model species, with weak, inconsistent efficiency when applied to microbes.
“A lot of the CRISPR tools have been developed for mammalian cells, fruit flies or other model species. Few have been geared towards microbes, where the chromosomal structures and sizes are very different,” says Carrie Eckert, leader of the Synthetic Biology group at ORNL. “We had observed that models for designing the CRISPR Cas9 machinery behave differently when working with microbes, and this research validates what we’d known anecdotally.”
To improve the modeling and design of guide RNA, the ORNL scientists sought a better understanding of what’s going on at the most basic level in cell nuclei, where genetic material is stored. They turned to quantum biology, a field bridging molecular biology and quantum chemistry that investigates the effects that electronic structure can have on the chemical properties and interactions of nucleotides, the molecules that form the building blocks of DNA and RNA.
The way electrons are distributed in the molecule influences reactivity and conformational stability, including the likelihood that the Cas9 enzyme-guide RNA complex will effectively bind with the microbe’s DNA, says Erica Prates, computational systems biologist.
The best guide through a forest of decisions
The scientists built an explainable AI model called iterative random forest, which they trained on a dataset of around 50,000 guide RNAs targeting the genome of E. coli bacteria, while also taking into account quantum chemical properties, in an approach described in the journal Nucleic Acids Research.
The model revealed key features about nucleotides that can enable the selection of better guide RNAs.
DECODING CRISPR Cas9
CRISPR Cas9 is a genome editing tool that has evinced a lot of interest in the world of science. It is faster, economical and more accurate than previous techniques of editing DNA and has a wide range of potential applications. CRISPR Cas9 is a unique technology that enables geneticists and medical researchers to edit parts of a genome by removing, adding or altering sections of the DNA sequence, and is currently the simplest, most versatile and precise method of genetic manipulation.
2 key molecules that introduce a mutation
1 An enzyme called Cas9, which acts as a pair of ‘molecular scissors’ that can cut the two strands of DNA at a specific location in the genome so that bits of DNA can then be added or removed
2 A piece of RNA called guide RNA (gRNA), which consists of a small piece of pre-designed RNA sequence (about 20 bases long) located within a longer RNA scaffold. The scaffold part binds to DNA and the pre-designed sequence ‘guides’ Cas9 to the right part of the genome. This ensures that the Cas9 enzyme cuts at the right point in the genome
(Source: DOE/Oak Ridge)