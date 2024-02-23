Dolby audio goes truly local

The chicken-egg conundrum of creating the hardware ecosystem versus content has been solved now, he said. The audio technology platform is now engaging with Indian original equipment manufacturers such as Boat and Zebronics to bring out the Dolby supporting speakers.

The company also focuses on Dolby Audio to Sports and Television programmes. Seth, who oversees India operations, said there has been a behavioural shift in consumers preferring premium experiences with two-pronged approaches - with hardware upgrades and subscription to multi-device premium content.

Citing consumer survey reports, he said people are now very particular about better audio output in smartphones. He believes this will spur the growth of the company in the domestic market.

Meanwhile, Dolby is also promoting its imaging technology- Dolby Vision which claims to be brighter and sharper. Dolby is promoting its audio’s primacy by demonstrating with award winning artists, micro and nano content marketers and public outreach programmes.