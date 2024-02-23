Dolby audio goes truly local

Sameer Seth,Director, Marketing- India,Dolby Laboratories
CHENNAI: British-American multinational firm Dolby Laboratories hopes to increase its footprint in the country by working with more regional language players including content creators, hardware original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delivery channels.
Sameer Seth, director of marketing (India), said the company is working with creative professionals making original content and helping them bring out music or movies in vernacular languages.
“We are working with regional streaming platforms like South-based Aha, Sun Nxt, West Bengal-based Hoichoi among others apart from existing English language streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime,” he said.
He added that Dolby’s regional team in India is collaborating with content platforms and OEMs both in the technical aspects as well as in the design aspects.
“Dolby badges on audio and video contents, specific playlist of ‘spatial audios’ created with Dolby in Apple Music and dedicated carousels for Dolby-produced contents in OTT platforms are helping people discover the company’s contents.”
The chicken-egg conundrum of creating the hardware ecosystem versus content has been solved now, he said. The audio technology platform is now engaging with Indian original equipment manufacturers such as Boat and Zebronics to bring out the Dolby supporting speakers.
The company also focuses on Dolby Audio to Sports and Television programmes. Seth, who oversees India operations, said there has been a behavioural shift in consumers preferring premium experiences with two-pronged approaches - with hardware upgrades and subscription to multi-device premium content.
Citing consumer survey reports, he said people are now very particular about better audio output in smartphones. He believes this will spur the growth of the company in the domestic market.
Meanwhile, Dolby is also promoting its imaging technology- Dolby Vision which claims to be brighter and sharper. Dolby is promoting its audio’s primacy by demonstrating with award winning artists, micro and nano content marketers and public outreach programmes.