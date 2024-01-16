Busting myths on gastritis

Dr Jeswanth Satyanesan, Director, Institute of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, Chennai

Myth: Eating citrus fruits will aggravate underlying gastritis condition

Fact: Generally it won’t. Citrus may be useful in bile reflux gastritis, food poisoning and bacterial infection because of its antibacterial, antioxidant and adsorption properties. Rarely, some people may not tolerate it and those people can avoid it.

Myth: Intake of spices like pepper, fennel seeds and hot water will help control gastritis

Fact: Spices usually aggravate gastritis. Rarely, people may experience relief because of its antibacterial and antioxidant properties.

Myth: Gastritis cannot be cured

Fact: Depending on the cause, it can be either controlled or cured. Irregular diet patterns, H-pylori bacterial infection, painkillers and chemotherapy drugs, food poisoning, food allergies, bile reflux, acidity and reduced blood supply are some of the main reasons for gastritis.

Myth: Chronic gastritis due to H-pylori bacterial infection will lead to stomach cancer

Fact: In India, H-pylori infection is rarely associated with stomach cancer. In fact, in African countries where H-pylori infection is very common, stomach cancer is very rare.

Myth: Painkillers will help to alleviate gastritis

Fact: No. Painkillers can cause gastritis

Myth: Stress and tension can cause gastritis

Fact: Stress and tension may aggravate symptoms of gastritis.

Compiled by Sinduja Jane