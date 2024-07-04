Uttar Pradesh hosts Bodhi Yatra conclave to boost Buddhist tourism

Uttar Pradesh recently hosted the Bodhi Yatra conclave and the event featured a cultural show depicting the life of Lord Buddha, aiming to strengthen the spiritual and cultural connections with Southeast Asia — promoting cultural diplomacy and encouraging Foreign Direct Investment in the state’s tourism sector. Ambassadors from Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar, Bhutan, Japan, Indonesia, Argentina, Mongolia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam were present, along with members of the International Buddhist Council, academicians, representatives from national and international organisations, bureaucrats, travel writers and even bloggers.

Key officials at the event included Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism V Vidyavati, Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Durga Shankar Mishra, Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture Mukesh Kumar Meshram, Special Secretary of Tourism Eesha Priya, Director General of IBC Abhijit Haldar and Former Deputy Speaker of CTA Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok.

The event commenced with a presentation by Eesha Priya, showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s six major Buddhist sites: Sankisa, Sarnath, Shravasti, Kapilvastu, Kaushambi and Kushinagar. Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra followed with a speech, emphasising the event’s goal of strengthening spiritual and cultural connections with Southeast Asia, promoting cultural diplomacy and encouraging Foreign Direct Investment in the state’s tourism sector. He mentioned the allocation of land in Varanasi for Bhutan’s temple and guest house projects, inviting other countries to invest in the hospitality and tourism sector.