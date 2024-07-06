Bacterial hotspots in your apple from seed to peel

VISAKHAPATNAM: Next time you pick your apples, remember it is not just about the crunch; it is about the bacteria. Recent studies conducted by researchers from Graz University of Technology, Austria, have shed light on the diverse bacterial communities residing within these ubiquitous fruits.

According to their findings, an average 240-grams apple harbours approximately 100 million bacteria. Different parts of the apple (the stem, peel, fruit pulp, seeds, and calyx) host distinct bacterial communities. Fruit pulp and seeds were found to be bacterial hotspots, while the peel showed lower colonisation.

The study compared organic and conventional apples, revealing distinct differences in their microbial profiles. The bacterial communities in apples were primarily composed of Proteobacteria (80%), Bacteroidetes (9%), Actinobacteria (5%), and Firmicutes (3%). Despite the similar overall structure, almost 40% of bacterial genera and orders differed significantly between organic and conventional apples. While both types contain similar total counts of bacteria, the types of bacteria present vary significantly.

Conventional apples often host Escherichia coli and Shigella bacteria, although in low quantities, whereas these pathogens are notably absent in organic apples. Conversely, organic apples exhibit a more diverse and balanced microbial community, including beneficial bacteria such as Lactobacilli, which are associated with probiotic benefits.